5 things to do in McHenry County: B4 Summer Festival, Woodstock PrideFest, Margaritaville Party

- B4 Summer Festival (Spring Grove): Richardson Adventure Farm hosts this annual festival that features live music, including a Toby Keith tribute band, as well as bourbon and wine tasting and a fireworks show. The event runs from 3-11 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Visit b4fest26.com for more information.
- Woodstock PrideFest & Pub Crawl (Woodstock): Woodstock PrideFest is June 12-14, with events scheduled throughout the weekend, including the Pride Chalk Walk, Color Run, live music and entertainment and a parade. The PrideFest Pub Crawl is Saturday, June 13. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 14, at Dean Street School. Visit woodstockilpride.com/pridefest for more information and a complete schedule of events.
- Margaritaville Party (Crystal Lake): Tyler Smith & South of Disorder will bring tropical vibes to the Quarry in Crystal Lake. The party is from 5-11 p.m. Friday, June 12 and is open to all ages. Guests can enjoy steel drums and the music of Jimmy Buffet and country beach hits, as well as beach-themed cocktails. Visit thequarrycablepark.com for more information.
- Water Ski Show (Wonder Lake): The Wonder Lake Water Ski Show Team performs free shows throughout the summer. The next one is at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Wonder Center Beach. The shows continue Fridays throughout the summer. Visit wonderlakeskiteam.org for more information.
- Crystal Lake Heritage Trolley Tour (Crystal Lake): The 26th annual tour begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 14. The tour starts at the Colonel Palmer House for food trucks, live music and educational displays. This year’s tour theme is “Homes of Our Civil War Veterans.” The tour will highlight homes connected to local veterans. The cost is $25 per person. Visit crystal-lake-trolley-tour.ticketbud.com/2026 for more information.
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