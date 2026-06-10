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5 things to do in DeKalb County: Flag Day Car Show, Flag Day Celebration, local farmers markets

Families browse vendor stands during the opening day of the DeKalb farmers market on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. The market opened its 30th year Thursday.

Families browse vendor stands during the opening day of the DeKalb farmers market on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. The market opened its 30th year Thursday. (Kelsey Rettke)

By 5 Things to Do in DeKalb County
  1. Tom Mac Group (Sycamore): The Tom Mac Group will perform as part of the Sycamore Park District’s Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at the Good Tymes Shelter. This event is free and open to the public. Visit sycparks.org/summer-concert-series for more information.
  2. DeKalb Farmers Market (DeKalb): The DeKalb Farmers Market is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. Enjoy live music and have lunch from one of the on-site food trucks. Visit dekalb.org/dekalb-farmers-market for more information.
  3. The Flag Day Car Show (DeKalb): Brad Manning Ford in DeKalb will host the Flag Day Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Awards will be given to the winners. Visit the dekalbcountycvb.org for more information.
  4. Flag Day Celebration (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will host a free Flag Day Celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14. The event will have music, flag -folding demonstration and information about flag etiquette. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
  5. Sunday at Sandwich (Sandwich): The Sandwich Fairgrounds will host Sunday at Sandwich, a vintage, antique and handmade goods market, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14. The market is held the second Sunday of the month through October, except for September. Visit sundayatsandwich.com/markets for more information.
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