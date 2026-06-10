5 things to do in DeKalb County: Flag Day Car Show, Flag Day Celebration, local farmers markets

- Tom Mac Group (Sycamore): The Tom Mac Group will perform as part of the Sycamore Park District’s Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at the Good Tymes Shelter. This event is free and open to the public. Visit sycparks.org/summer-concert-series for more information.
- DeKalb Farmers Market (DeKalb): The DeKalb Farmers Market is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. Enjoy live music and have lunch from one of the on-site food trucks. Visit dekalb.org/dekalb-farmers-market for more information.
- The Flag Day Car Show (DeKalb): Brad Manning Ford in DeKalb will host the Flag Day Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Awards will be given to the winners. Visit the dekalbcountycvb.org for more information.
- Flag Day Celebration (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will host a free Flag Day Celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14. The event will have music, flag -folding demonstration and information about flag etiquette. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- Sunday at Sandwich (Sandwich): The Sandwich Fairgrounds will host Sunday at Sandwich, a vintage, antique and handmade goods market, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14. The market is held the second Sunday of the month through October, except for September. Visit sundayatsandwich.com/markets for more information.
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