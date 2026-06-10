5 Things to Do: Gears and Ears car show, Oswego Country Market this weekend

- Gears and Ears Car Show (Yorkville): The Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville will host the Gears and Ears Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14. This car show and swap meet has been held every year since 1977. Click here for more information.
- Oswego Country Market (Oswego): The Oswego Country Market happens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in downtown Oswego. Shop for fresh produce, meat, eggs and other locally-produced goods. Click here for more information.
- “Isle of Sorrento” (Oswego): The Limelight Theatre Company presents “Isle of Sorrento” with performances at 7 p.m. June 10-13 at Bednarcik Jr. High School in Oswego. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults if purchased online in advance. Click here for more information.
- Bats and Other Misunderstood Creatures (Montgomery): The Oswego Public Library presents this program for adults at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at the Montgomery campus meeting room. Registration is required. Click here for more information.
- Last weekend of “South Pacific” (Aurora): The Paramount Theatre’s run of the classic musical “South Pacific” comes to an end Sunday, June 14. Catch the last few shows at the downtown Aurora venue. Click here for a schedule of final performances or to purchase tickets.
The Scene