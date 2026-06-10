5 Things to Do: Free concert in St. Charles, Flag Day Celebration, WGN-TV comedy and more

- STC Live! (St. Charles): Enjoy a free concert from the band 13 Days from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 12 at the 1st Street Plaza. The series happens every Wednesday and Friday. Visit stcalliance.org/stclive for more information.
- Todd Rundgren (St. Charles): Rock singer and songwriter Todd Rundgren brings his Damned If I Do tour to the Arcada Theatre at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14. Rundgren is known for the hits “Bang the Drum,” “I Saw the Light” and “Hello, It’s Me.” Click here for more information about the show or to purchase tickets.
- Flag Day Celebration (Batavia): The Flag Day Celebration is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 14 at Batavia’s Jeffery D. Schielke City Hall. This is a free event. Visit bataviaparks.org/event/flag-day-celebration for more information.
- WGN Morning Crew Members (Batavia): WGN-TV personalities Mike Toomey, Jeff Hoover and Ana Belaval will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14. This is show is for adults 21 and over. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information.
- Last weekend of “South Pacific” (Aurora): The Paramount Theatre’s run of the classic musical “South Pacific” comes to an end Sunday, June 14. Catch the last few shows at the downtown Aurora venue. Click here for a schedule of final performances or to purchase tickets.
The Scene