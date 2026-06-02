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5 Things to Do: Rally on the Rock, Bellson Music Fest, murder mystery dinner theater this weekend

The Walfredo Reyes, Jr. trio performs Saturday, June 10, 2023 to cap off a day of music at Rock Falls Tourism’s Bellson Music Fest.

The Walfredo Reyes Jr. trio performs Saturday, June 10, 2023, to cap off a day of music at Rock Falls Tourism’s Bellson Music Fest. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. Bellson Music Fest (Rock Falls): The Bellson Music Fest, a free annual event that honors Rock Falls native and legendary drummer Louie Bellson, kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, with a drum clinic, followed by performances from four bands, at RB&W District Amphitheater in Rock Falls. Go to visitrockfalls.com for more information and a schedule of events.
  2. Rally on the Rock (Sterling): Rally on the Rock Cruise Night returns for 2026 from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the Sterling Marketplace and continues the first Friday of each month through September. This is a free, family-friendly event.
  3. Skip Ewing Concert (Dixon): Skip Ewing, one of Nashville’s biggest country songwriters, will perform live at The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Ewing has written hits for artists like George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson. The concert is free to attend. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
  4. “A Very Willful Murder” (Dixon): Dixon Stage Left presents this interactive murder mystery dinner theater event at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7, at Dixon Elks Lodge 779. Tickets are $70. Visit dixonstageleft.org/tickets for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. “The Greatest Showman” (Dixon): Catch a screening of the movie “The Greatest Showman,” starring Hugh Jackman, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 5. Tickets are $2. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
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