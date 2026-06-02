5 Things to Do: Rally on the Rock, Bellson Music Fest, murder mystery dinner theater this weekend

- Bellson Music Fest (Rock Falls): The Bellson Music Fest, a free annual event that honors Rock Falls native and legendary drummer Louie Bellson, kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, with a drum clinic, followed by performances from four bands, at RB&W District Amphitheater in Rock Falls. Go to visitrockfalls.com for more information and a schedule of events.
- Rally on the Rock (Sterling): Rally on the Rock Cruise Night returns for 2026 from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the Sterling Marketplace and continues the first Friday of each month through September. This is a free, family-friendly event.
- Skip Ewing Concert (Dixon): Skip Ewing, one of Nashville’s biggest country songwriters, will perform live at The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Ewing has written hits for artists like George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson. The concert is free to attend. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- “A Very Willful Murder” (Dixon): Dixon Stage Left presents this interactive murder mystery dinner theater event at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7, at Dixon Elks Lodge 779. Tickets are $70. Visit dixonstageleft.org/tickets for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “The Greatest Showman” (Dixon): Catch a screening of the movie “The Greatest Showman,” starring Hugh Jackman, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 5. Tickets are $2. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
The Scene