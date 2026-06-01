Experience the historic Powers-Walker Home at living history open house events at Glacial Park

The Powers-Walker House in Ringwood will host three historical events this summer. (Photo provided by the McHenry County Conservation District )

Step back in time at McHenry County Conservation District’s historic Powers-Walker House in Glacial Park in Ringwood this summer.

Powers-Walker House is a Greek revival 1854 restored home where events allow visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in a historical experience through the help of volunteers in historical attire.

Each event is free, and no registration is required.

Ice Cream Social of 1858 on Sunday, June 7, noon-4 p.m.

Visitors can take a break from modern life and enjoy the simple pleasures of an old-fashioned ice cream social. Fresh-scooped ice cream and old-time games will be available. Various historical characters will share stories of their lives, including a cavalryman and his horse heading off to defend the frontier.

Over There & Over Here on Sunday, July 19, noon-4 p.m.

This open house features the Miller family, who inhabited the area during the World War I era. Volunteers in historical attire will be on hand to answer questions. Visitors can enjoy the wartime memorabilia and listen to the stories of both the home front and the soldiers’ perspectives from this important conflict that changed our world.

Life and Times of WWII on Sunday, Aug. 16, noon-4 p.m.

This open house features the Schaeffer and Steinmetz families, who lived in the area during the World War II era. Volunteers in historical attire will be on hand to answer questions and share their experiences. Visitors can view war-era memorabilia and hear the stories of the soldiers during this time.

Powers-Walker House is located at Route 31 and Harts Road in Ringwood.

Learn more about upcoming Powers-Walker House events at MCCD.me/PWH.