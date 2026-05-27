5 Things to Do: Pistol Shrimp Country Music & BBQ Night, Wild Bill Days, Bridgerton Soiree and more

- Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp Country Music & BBQ Night (Peru): Catch a Pistol Shrimp baseball game and performances from Dirt Road Reckoning and food from Tony’s Butt Shack & Dog House La Salle. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. Friday, May 29 at Schweickert Stadium in Veterans Memorial Park. Admission is free. Visit pistolshrimpbaseball.com for more information.
- Wild Bill Days (Utica): The La Salle County Historical Society, Mendota Museum & Historical Society and the village of Troy Grove present Wild Bill Days Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31. The event features a variety of family-friendly activities including historical re-enactments, live performances, special exhibits and more at locations in Mendota, Troy Grove and Utica, with a free trolley service between all locations. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Bridgerton Soiree (Spring Valley): Vintage Vines in Spring Valley will host this evening of elegance, featuring a four-piece string quartet, floral decor, desserts and more. Drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets are $15. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Dueling Pianos (Marseilles): It’s an evening of interactive dueling pianos at Rivers Edge Restaurant & Pub in Marseilles at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Farmers and Makers Market (Ottawa): The Ottawa Area Farmers and Makers Market is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday on Jackson Street, south side of Washington Square Park. Visit ottawachamberillinois.com for more information.
The Scene