5 Things to Do: ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ wraps up run in Aurora; Elmhurst Summer Kickoff Party and more

- Summer Kickoff Street Party (Elmhurst): The Summer Kickoff Street Party is from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 30 in downtown Elmhurst. This free event will officially launch Umbrella Sky Elmhurst and will feature music and art near the City Centre Fountain Plaza. Visit elmhurstcitycentre.com for more information.
- “Million Dollar Quartet” (Aurora): This is the final weekend of the smash-hit musical “Million Dollar Quartet” at the intimate Stolp Island Theatre in downtown Aurora, behind the Paramount Theatre. The last performance is Sunday, May 31. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets for this final weekend of performances.
- Bad Momz of Comedy (Naperville): The hilarious mom comedy troupe will perform at Naperville’s Center Stage Theater at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28. Tickets are $25 if purchased online, $30 at the door (if available). Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- The RCP Band (Wheaton): Cantigny Park presents the RCP Band (The Robby Celestin Project) from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Tank Park. The band will play music from bands like Earth, Wind & Fire, Bruno Mars, Journey, Sabrina Carpenter, The Bee Gees, Dua Lipa, ABBA, Chris Stapleton and more. Visit cantigny.org/event/rcp-band for more information.
- Big Boy Locomotive Display (West Chicago): Union Pacific Railroad’s Big Boy No. 4014 steam locomotive will stop in West Chicago as part of its 2026 coast to coast tour between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. Visit westchicago.org/event/big-boy-locomotive-no-4014-display for more information.
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