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5 Things to Do: ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ final weekend, Disney trivia & karaoke, fishing derby in Oswego

Garrett Forrestal (center) plays Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet, the inaugural production at Paramount Theatre’s new Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, in downtown Aurora. Performances have already been extended through December 29, 2024 due to popular demand. Also pictured (backs to camera, from left): Christopher Wren as Carl Perkins and Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash. Tickets: paramountaurora.com or (630) 896-6666. Credit: Liz Lauren

Garrett Forrestal (center) plays Jerry Lee Lewis in "Million Dollar Quartet" at Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, in downtown Aurora. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

By 5 Things to Do in Kendall County
  1. “Million Dollar Quartet” (Aurora): Take a short drive to downtown Aurora for the final weekend of the smash-hit musical “Million Dollar Quartet” at the intimate Stolp Island Theatre. The last performance is Sunday, May 31. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets for this final weekend of performances.
  2. Disney Music Trivia, Dance Party & Karaoke Night (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville will host a Disney-themed patio party with music, trivia, dancing, karaoke and themed drinks, at 7 p.m. Friday, May 29. Click here for more information.
  3. Fishing Derby (Oswego): The Oswegoland Park District will host a Fishing Derby from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at Chesterfield Park. Oswego’s Fishin’ Fools club will supply the poles, bait and assistance. The cost is $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents. Click here for more information or to register.
  4. Country artist Derek Jones (Yorkville): Derek Jones will perform his soulful blend of contemporary country music at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall. Tickets are $20. Click here for more information.
  5. AANHPI 2026 (Aurora): Celebrate Asian culture at the 2026 celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Month from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Pacifica Square, 4334 E. New York St. in Aurora. Click here for more information.
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