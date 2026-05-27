5 Things to Do in Will County: Rooftop concert, Flower Moon Hike, AC/DC tribute this weekend

- Rooftop Music Series (Joliet): Hoodwink’d will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, May 29 at the Joliet Area Historical Museum as part of the Rooftop Music Series. General admission tickets are $16. Visit jolietmuseum.org for more information.
- AC/DC tribute Bonfire (Mokena): Bonfire, a tribute to rock legends AC/DC will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Jamo’s Live. Motley II, a Motley Crue cover band, will open the show. Tickets start at $10. Visit jamoslive.com for more information.
- Flower Moon Hike: Take a free hike with the Forest Preserve District of Will County at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at Thorn Creek Woods Forest Preserve in Park Forest. The hike is about 2 miles along natural surface trails. Visit reconnectwithnature.org for more information.
- CBAM at The Roxy (Lockport): Comic Books and Music, an event for comic book lovers, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30. The event features comic creators Jill Thompson, Dan Dougherty, DJ Corchin, Justin Castaneda, Jon Westhoff, the Satrun Twins and Becky Blue Designs, and music from Rock Enrolled Ensemble, MG Bailey and Hobo Knife. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Visit roxylockport.com for more information.
- Catch a classic film (Joliet): The Rialto Square Theatre will screen the classic film “Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid,” starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman, at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28. Tickets are $5. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
The Scene