5 things to do in McHenry County: Duran Duran tribute concert, Pedalpalooza this weekend

- RIO- A Tribute to Duran Duran (Crystal Lake): Relive some of the biggest hits from the ‘80s with RIO-A Tribute to Duran Duran. The show is at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29. The band will perform songs like including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” “The Reflex,” “Girls on Film,” “Ordinary World” and more. Tickets start at $43. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Birken Rocks – A Tribute to the Music of Lollapalooza (McHenry): The band Birken Rocks will perform the music of Lollapalooza headliners, including Blink-182, The Killers, Noah Kahan, Oasis, Chappell Roan and more, at The Vixen in McHenry Saturday, May 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this all-ages show. Tickets are $15. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information.
- Pedalpalooza: Pedalpalooza, a cycling event throughout McHenry County that raises funds for Family Health Partnership Clinic, is Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ride will be on McHenry County Conservation District trails. Visit pedalpalooza4fhpc.org for more information or to register.
- Summer Music Series (McHenry): The McHenry Riverwalk Summer Music Series continues from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at the Miller Point Amphitheater with Kevin’s Classic Revival. Different bands perform every Sunday through Oct. 4. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- The Magic of John Westford (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts welcomes John Westford, an illusionist, master magician and actor, for a 7 p.m. performance Saturday, May 30. Tickets start at $30 for this all-ages show. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
The Scene