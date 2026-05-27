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5 things to do in McHenry County: Duran Duran tribute concert, Pedalpalooza this weekend

RIO- A Tribute to Duran Duran takes the stage Friday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

RIO- A Tribute to Duran Duran takes the stage Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

By 5 Things to Do in McHenry County
  1. RIO- A Tribute to Duran Duran (Crystal Lake): Relive some of the biggest hits from the ‘80s with RIO-A Tribute to Duran Duran. The show is at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29. The band will perform songs like including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” “The Reflex,” “Girls on Film,” “Ordinary World” and more. Tickets start at $43. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
  2. Birken Rocks – A Tribute to the Music of Lollapalooza (McHenry): The band Birken Rocks will perform the music of Lollapalooza headliners, including Blink-182, The Killers, Noah Kahan, Oasis, Chappell Roan and more, at The Vixen in McHenry Saturday, May 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this all-ages show. Tickets are $15. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information.
  3. Pedalpalooza: Pedalpalooza, a cycling event throughout McHenry County that raises funds for Family Health Partnership Clinic, is Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ride will be on McHenry County Conservation District trails. Visit pedalpalooza4fhpc.org for more information or to register.
  4. Summer Music Series (McHenry): The McHenry Riverwalk Summer Music Series continues from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at the Miller Point Amphitheater with Kevin’s Classic Revival. Different bands perform every Sunday through Oct. 4. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
  5. The Magic of John Westford (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts welcomes John Westford, an illusionist, master magician and actor, for a 7 p.m. performance Saturday, May 30. Tickets start at $30 for this all-ages show. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
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