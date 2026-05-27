5 things to do in DeKalb County: Genoa Days, Evening at Ellcourt and more events this weekend

- 90th Annual Genoa Days (Genoa): The 90th Annual Genoa Days runs from May 27-30 in downtown Genoa. The event, which is sponsored by the Genoa-Kingston Fire Department, includes live entertainment, a carnival, bingo and much more. Visit the fire department’s Facebook page for more information.
- Evening at Ellcourt (DeKalb): Enjoy a regency-era masquerade at the Tudor-Revival Ellcourt Home (located on the grounds of the Ellwood House Museum) from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 30. The event includes handcrafted cocktails, live music, Regency parlor games and light refreshments. Tickets are $30 for the general public and include one free drink. Visit ellwoodhouse.org/evening-at-ellcourt for more information.
- The British Invasion (Genoa): Tthe music of the ‘60s British Invasion comes alive at The Warehouse on Park at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30. Enjoy the music of British Invasion bands like the Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and more from the band The Class of ‘68. Visit thewarehouseonpark.com/home for more information.
- Music the Native Way (DeKalb): Learn about the history of Native American instruments at this free program at the DeKalb Public Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30. The drum, rain stick and flute will be introduced, and attendees will be invited to play an instrument. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- Sycamore Farmers Market (Sycamore): The Sycamore Farmers Market returns for the 2026 season Tuesday, June 2 from 3-6 p.m. at the DeKalb County History Center, which is a new location this year. Visit discoversycamore.com for more information.
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