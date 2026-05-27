5 Things to Do: Final weekend of ‘Million Dollar Quartet,’ Fleetwood Mac tribute concert & more this weekend

Garrett Forrestal (center) plays Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet, the inaugural production at Paramount Theatre’s new Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, in downtown Aurora. Performances have already been extended through December 29, 2024 due to popular demand. Also pictured (behind, from left): Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Christopher Wren as Carl Perkins and Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley. Tickets: paramountaurora.com or (630) 896-6666. Credit: Liz Lauren (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)