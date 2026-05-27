5 Things to Do: Final weekend of ‘Million Dollar Quartet,’ Fleetwood Mac tribute concert & more this weekend

- Leslie Hunt Band (St. Charles): The Leslie Hunt Band will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28 at the Lincoln Park Gazebo in downtown St. Charles. The free concert series returns every Thursday through Aug. 6. Visit stcparks.org for more information and full lineup of performers.
- Tusk– The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute (St. Charles): This Fleetwood Mac tribute concert is at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29 at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles. The band will play the legendary rock band’s biggest hits and deep cuts, while recreating the look and feel of a Fleetwood Mac concert. Tickets start at $32.75. Visit arcadalive.com for more information.
- General Hospital’s Chris L. McKenna and Rory Gibson (Batavia): These stars from one of the longest-running soaps on television will be at The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30. The actors will sit down and talk everything “GH,” and answer questions. This event is for ages 16 and older. VIP packages are available for purchase. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information.
- Big City Nights Scorpions Tribute (St. Charles): Big City Nights will tribute the music of German rock band Scorpions at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 29 at Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles. The band will play songs from all eras of Scorpions’ extensive catalog. Tickets are $25. Visit moonlighttheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Million Dollar Quartet” (Aurora): This is the final weekend of the smash-hit musical “Million Dollar Quartet” at the intimate Stolp Island Theatre in downtown Aurora, behind the Paramount Theatre. The last performance is Sunday, May 31. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets for this final weekend of performances.
The Scene