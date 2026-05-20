Warehouse on Park in Genoa to welcome rock tribute bands in 2026 outdoor music series

The Warehouse on Park in Genoa will welcome several tribute bands in its 2026 outdoor music series. (Photo provided by Warehouse on Park )

Summer is right around the corner and the Warehouse on Park in Genoa is gearing up for another season of live music and fun performances.

The Warehouse on Park in Genoa will welcome several tribute bands in its 2026 outdoor music series. (Photo provided by Warehouse on Park. )

The 2026 outdoor music experiences begin Saturday, May 23 and run through Saturday, Sept. 12.

Saturday, May 23 – Memorial Day weekend kick-off party featuring Heart tribute band Heartless

Saturday, May 30 – The British invasion featuring The Class of ‘68

Saturday, June 6 – Rolling Stones tribute band Beggars Banquet

Saturday, June 13 – Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Freebyrd

Saturday, June 20 – Doors tribute band American Prayer

Saturday, June 27 – Rockabilly party with Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones

Saturday, July 11 – Crash the Wedding party with Electro Retro

Saturday, July 18 – Blondie tribute band Atomic

Saturday, July 25 – REO Speedwagon tribute band Richrath project

Saturday, Aug. 1 – The Grateful Dead tribute band Trouble Ahead

Saturday, Aug. 8 – Led Zeppelin tribute band Dazed & Confused

Saturday, Aug. 15 – Billy Joel/Elton John tribute band Pianoman Band

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Fleetwood Mac tribute band Stevie McVie

Saturday, Sept. 5 – Carlos Santana tribute band Supernatural Soul

Saturday Sept. 12 – End of the Season Bash with Mr. Myers

Season passes are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thewarehouseonpark.com.