Warehouse on Park in Genoa to welcome rock tribute bands in 2026 outdoor music series

Summer is right around the corner and the Warehouse on Park in Genoa is gearing up for another season of live music and fun performances.
The 2026 outdoor music experiences begin Saturday, May 23 and run through Saturday, Sept. 12.
Saturday, May 23 – Memorial Day weekend kick-off party featuring Heart tribute band Heartless
Saturday, May 30 – The British invasion featuring The Class of ‘68
Saturday, June 6 – Rolling Stones tribute band Beggars Banquet
Saturday, June 13 – Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Freebyrd
Saturday, June 20 – Doors tribute band American Prayer
Saturday, June 27 – Rockabilly party with Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones
Saturday, July 11 – Crash the Wedding party with Electro Retro
Saturday, July 18 – Blondie tribute band Atomic
Saturday, July 25 – REO Speedwagon tribute band Richrath project
Saturday, Aug. 1 – The Grateful Dead tribute band Trouble Ahead
Saturday, Aug. 8 – Led Zeppelin tribute band Dazed & Confused
Saturday, Aug. 15 – Billy Joel/Elton John tribute band Pianoman Band
Saturday, Aug. 22 – Fleetwood Mac tribute band Stevie McVie
Saturday, Sept. 5 – Carlos Santana tribute band Supernatural Soul
Saturday Sept. 12 – End of the Season Bash with Mr. Myers
Season passes are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thewarehouseonpark.com.