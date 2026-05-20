Farmers markets season opens in Will County

The Chicago Street Farmers Market returns to its home in the heart of historic downtown Joliet on Fridays beginning May 22, 2026. (Photo provided by The City of Joliet )

Outdoor farmers market season is here, bringing fresh produce, handmade goods and more back to local downtowns and parks.

The 2026 season offers plenty of opportunities to shop local and support regional growers and vendors. Whether you’re looking for just-picked fruits and vegetables, baked goods or artisan products, these Farmers Markets in northern Illinois are the perfect addition to your shopping routine.

Chicago Street Farmers Market – Joliet

The Chicago Street Market in Joliet runs Fridays, May 22 through Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 91 N. Chicago St., Joliet. The 2026 market will include new vendors and returning favorites, with a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, local honey, handcrafted items and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information. The Joliet Park District also has a Farmers Market from 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, May 20-Sept. 16, at 3000 W. Jefferson St. chistreetmarkets.com

New Lenox Farmers Market

This is the second year of the New Lenox Farmers Market, with expanded offerings in 2026. Shoppers will find more variety of local farmers and vendors. The market is held Thursdays from 4-8 p.m., May 21 through Sept. 24, at 1 Veterans Parkway in New Lenox. chistreetmarkets.com

Plainfield Farmers Open Air Market

The Plainfield Farmers Market happens Sundays at the Plainfield Public Library parking lot, 15025 S. Illinois St., in historic downtown Plainfield. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday, June 7 through Sept. 13. There will be a variety of 40-50 vendors each week, highlighting organic produce from local farmers and a variety of breads, cakes, cookies, handcrafted items, wood-carved creations, soaps, jewelry, clothing and more. Shoppers also can enjoy live music while browsing the market. facebook.com/HistoricPlainfieldFarmersMarket

Trackside Farmers Market – Lockport

The Trackside Farmers Market in Lockport opens May 23 and runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 19 at the Lockport Metra Station. chistreetmarkets.com.