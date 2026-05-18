Uncorked: California’s Cadre Wines produces white wines of distinction

John Niven wants to rewrite California’s white wine playbook.

At Cadre Wines, Niven has spent years building a case that the San Luis Obispo Coast and Edna Valley AVAs are capable of producing great white wines. Wines of character and distinction that stand up to and surpass the best in the state.

It’s a bold claim in a state long dominated by Napa and Sonoma, but Niven’s argument begins with geography. His mindset is shaped by the impact it has on the Cadre vineyards.

“You won’t understand Cadre unless you understand how special the place is,” Niven said. “My grandfather always told me: promote the region first, and your wine second.”

That philosophy has guided everything.

Long before launching Cadre, Niven’s family was quietly exploring vineyard sites along California’s Central Coast. They tasked growers with identifying potential land between Santa Cruz and Santa Barbara and the results that came back changed everything.

“They said, ‘There’s this little valley outside of San Luis Obispo that could be really special,’” Niven said. “The Edna Valley and the SLO Coast came out as the single coolest place.”

In Niven’s situation, cool isn’t just a descriptor; it’s a defining trait. It’s where the forlorn frigidness of the Pacific Ocean dictates everything. Ocean air funnels inland which allows temperatures to stay low which means the growing season is stretched far longer than most California regions.

Longer hang time in the vineyard means grapes can ripen further, yet slowly, often pushing harvest into November. Their story is further fleshed out and the wines are dynamic.

That extended hang time builds something Niven believes is largely missing elsewhere: tension.

“You’re going to see salinity in these wines that you typically wouldn’t see in California,” Niven said. “We like to say we’re not just farming the land, we’re farming the Pacific Ocean.”

The results are wines with energy, minerality and a distinct coastal signature, what he said are “wines of the sea.” Even when the ocean isn’t visible, it’s ever-present.

Cadre “Band of Stones” Grüner Veltliner 2024 ($30) had white pepper and salty grapefruit flavors leading the way. There was also bright citrus and subtle orchard fruit framed by a mineral backbone.

With the Cadre “Stone Blossom” Sauvignon Blanc 2024 ($30) Niven offered a striking departure from warm-climate California expressions. The welcome departure brought a flinty minerality and saline-driven citrus. Complemented by notes of lemon, green herbs and a savory edge that carried through a crisp, focused mid-palate.

In the wildly aromatic profile of Cadre “Sea Queen” Albariño 2024 ($30) there were aromas bursting with lime and lime zest, layered with nectarine and pink grapefruit. Herbal notes of rosemary, thyme and lemongrass weave through the wine, with a touch of fresh ginger adding complexity. A distinct sea-spray salinity drives the finish, backed by electrifying acidity and coastal tension.

Niven’s approach hasn’t been about chasing the obvious. In fact, he’s leaned away from the state’s flagship grapes.

“If we were making Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, we’d probably be sleeping out of our cars right now,” he said with a laugh. “I convinced my family to plant a lot of different varieties, and we kind of called it quits at Grüner, but I’m sure glad we did, because that came out to be one of the superstars. Since day one, that wine has just been spot on.”

Still, it’s Sauvignon Blanc that may ultimately define his vision. While most of California grows the grape in warmer climates, Niven sees opportunity in being part of the minority.

“Ninety-nine percent of Sauvignon Blanc in California is grown in warm regions,” he said. “We are leading that one percent. Cool-climate Sauvignon Blanc is what we’re all about. I’d love to come back to this conversation in 10 years. I think we’re about to rewrite what’s possible with cool-climate Sauvignon Blanc.”

“The SLO Coast deserves to be talked about as one of the great white wine regions of the world. I kind of hope the legacy I leave is showcasing cool climate Sauvignon Blanc has its place as not only a great wine in California, but is like the standard of high, high quality in California. These are wines of the sea. When you’re in our vineyards, even though you can’t see the ocean, you can feel the ocean,”

That belief extends beyond Cadre. For Niven, this is about elevating an entire region into the global conversation.

Standing at the edge of the Pacific, Niven shouts into the salt-laced Pacific Ocean wind an ambitious statement — with delicious wines.

Tasting Notes

As the days stretch longer and patio season settles in, these are the kinds of wines built for that perfect 5 p.m. moment.

Brassfield Estate Winery, Sauvignon Blanc 2024, ($22): Fresh and aromatic, showing grapefruit, lime, gooseberry and a hint of cut grass. There’s enough fruit to soften the edges, but the wine finishes with lively acidity and a clean herbal snap.

Frank Family Vineyards, Carneros, Chardonnay 2024, ($40): Generous and polished, with baked apple, lemon curd, pear, vanilla and a touch of toasted oak. The Carneros fruit gives it freshness underneath the richness, finishing creamy but balanced.

Gassier, Côtes de Provence, Vermentino 2024, ($24): A breezy Provençal white with notes of lemon peel, white peach, sea spray and crushed herbs. Light-bodied and refreshing, with a clean mineral edge and a citrusy finish that would be right at home with shellfish, goat cheese or a sunny patio.

Riff, Italian Alps, Pinot Grigio 2025, ($13): Bright and straightforward, with green apple, pear, lemon zest and wet stone. The alpine influence gives it a brisk, clean feel, while the finish stays dry, snappy and uncomplicated.

Ventessa by Mezzacorona, Vigneti delle Dolomiti IGT, Pinot Grigio Rosé 2024, ($10.99): Pale and delicate, with strawberry water, pink grapefruit, white flowers and a touch of alpine freshness. Low in alcohol and light on its feet, this is crisp, easygoing and built for warm-weather sipping.

Wente Family Vineyards, Louis Mel, Central Coast, Sauvignon Blanc 2024, ($18): A polished California Sauvignon Blanc with notes of Meyer lemon, melon, tropical fruit and fresh herbs. Rounder than a Loire-style Sauvignon Blanc, but still crisp enough to keep the finish bright and refreshing.

Wente Family Vineyards, Pacific Mist, Central Coast, Pinot Grigio 2025, ($18): Light, clean and fruit-forward, with pear, golden apple, citrus and a soft floral note. This is an easy-drinking Pinot Grigio with gentle acidity and a smooth, refreshing finish.