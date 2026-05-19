Campton Hills eatery owner expands to 2nd restaurant

Enrique and Josefina Maldonado at work in the kitchen at Barrio Taqueria & Cocina in Carol Stream. Luis Maldonado – their son – bought the second restaurant May 1. He opened Ikal Y Sanse - which means unique spirit – in Campton Hills last August. (Brenda Schory)

Luis Maldonado opened Ikal Y Sanse – which means unique spirit – in Campton Hills last August.

Formerly Lupita’s Cucina at 40W222 LaFox Road, it features scratch-made elevated Mexican fare.

As of May 1, Maldonado added a second restaurant, Barrio Taqueria & Cocina, at 1057 Fountain View Drive, Carol Stream.

The restaurant had been open about a year when he bought it, Maldonado said. He decided to keep the name, but change up the menu.

“We are going to pretty much bring the idea of Ikal to Barrio, with a little more focus on street cuisine,” Maldonado said. “Everything at Barrio is made fresh. We make things you would find in street markets. Compared to Ikal, which is food you find in people’s homes, street market food is a little more casual.”

Maldonado grew up in St. Charles, but now lives in Naperville.

Luis Maldonado added Barrio Taqueria & Cocina in Carol Stream as a second restaurant as of May 1. He opened Ikal Y Sanse - which means unique spirit – in Campton Hills last August. (Brenda Schory)

It’s a small place with six tables, but with the same dedication to everything made fresh to order, he said.

“We have more traditional tacos, tortas and huaraches,” Maldonado said.

Just so you don’t get the idea that the restaurant serves a leather sandal for lunch or dinner, Maldonado explained that it’s an oval-shaped corn masa dough in the shape of the huarache sandal common in Mexico.

“It’s sandal-shaped corn masa,” Maldonado said. “It’s not a tortilla, it’s thick with a more crisp exterior and a soft interior. ... It comes with toppings – beans, salsa, your choice of protein – beef, chicken, chorizo – lettuce, cheese.”

The sign outside proclaims Doggy Thursday at Barrio Taqueria & Cocina in Carol Stream where doggy dinners of grilled chicken or beef are free if a customer spends $12. The restaurant, which features traditional Mexican street fare, also offers a water dish outside for pets. (Brenda Schory)

When Maldonado bought this restaurant, he didn’t close it. He just updated the menu and relies on family members to help run things. His parents, Enrique and Josefina Maldonado, recently helped out with cooking in the kitchen.

The restaurant also includes a dog menu offering unseasoned grilled chicken, steak or a beef patty on a corn tortilla.

Outside the door is a water bowl for dogs.

For information, visit barrio-taqueria-cocina.com or call 331-806-3970.