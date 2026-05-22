Hidden Gems: Lesser-known festivals to experience this summer in Chicago & downstate Illinois

Visitors walk down one of the main pathways near the carnival rides Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, on opening day of the Sandwich Fair. (Mark Busch)

Everyone knows the best summer festivals in their communities, as well as the major events like Lollapalooza and the State Fair. But Illinois is also home to an eclectic mix of smaller festivals and events that offer something for everyone.

From neighborhood street fairs to beloved small-town traditions and Route 66 Centennial celebrations, these lesser-known events reflect the state’s culture, food and music.

The Illinois Office of Tourism has curated a list of unique festivals that span the state, from Chicago all the way down to Metropolis, and provide a glimpse into the fun this summer brings.

Chicago

Sueños Music Festival, May 23-24 - Brings Latin music to Grant Park with a mix of global headliners and rising artists across reggaeton, Latin pop and hip-hop.

Puerto Rican Festival, June 11-14 - This cultural celebration takes over Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood with music, food and a parade that reflects the city’s Puerto Rican roots.

Midsommarfest, June 12-14 - Located in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood, this Swedish-inspired street festival has live music, local vendors and a neighborhood charm that draws steady foot traffic all weekend.

Third Coast Tattoo Show, June 26-28 - Tattoo artists from across the country gather for live demos, on-site work and a full lineup of various vendors.

Windy City Smokeout, July 8-12 - This annual festival blends country music with barbecue from top pitmasters, which, honestly, is reason enough for a lot of people to show up.

Chinatown Summer Fair, July 25-26 - This cultural celebration fills the streets of Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood with traditional performances, local vendors and food that draws steady crowds all weekend.

Chicago House Music Festival, Aug. 27-30 - This festival highlights the city’s role in shaping house music with DJs and sets that include both local and international talents.

Printers Row Lit Fest, Sept. 12-13 - Nationally celebrated authors, vendors and book lovers convene in Chicago’s Printers Row neighborhood for the largest free outdoor literary event in the Midwest.

Dancing around the maypole at the 114th Father’s Day Swedish Midsummer Festival on June 15, 2025 at Good Templar Park in Geneva. (Karie Angell Luc)

Northern Illinois

La Salle Music & Arts Festival, May 29-30 - 2026 is the 10th anniversary of this popular Illinois Valley festival, bringing live bands, art, food and more.

116th Swedish Midsummer Festival (Geneva), June 21 - Celebrate Swedish culture at Good Templar Park in Geneva. This event features maypole raising and folk dancing, Swedish food, Kaffe, kids games, costumes, vikings re-enactors, a viking ship and more.

Illinois Vintage Fest (Wheaton) Aug. 8-9 - This festival centers around vintage finds, collectibles and pop culture pieces that attract a mix of serious collectors and casual browsers.

Evanston Art & Big Fork Festival, Aug. 22-23 - This family friendly festival pairs thousands of original pieces of art with live music and an eclectic collection of food trucks.

Port Clinton Art Festival (Highland Park) Aug. 29-30 - Visit the North Shore for a national lineup of juried artists at this annual festival.

Septemberfest (Schaumburg) Sept. 5-7 - This annual festival draws large crowds with live music, carnival rides and a wide range of food options.

Sandwich Fair (Sandwich) Sept. 9-13 - One of the oldest fairs in the state, the Sandwich Fair, located at the Sandwich Fairgrounds in southern DeKalb County, offers a large livestock show, carnival, national music

Central Illinois

Decatur Craft Beer Festival, May 2 - While it’s technically not a summer festival, this one-day gathering of Illinois breweries is too fun to leave out. Cheers!

Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival (Bloomington) May 2-3 - This event marks the iconic Route 66’s 100th anniversary with tours, exhibits and local stops that stretch along the historic route.

Springfield Old Capitol Art Fair, May 16-17 - Art lovers will appreciate this showcase of juried artists from across the country in historic downtown Springfield.

25th Annual International Route 66 Mother Road Festival (Springfield) Sept. 25-27 - While it’s in late September, we’re making an exception for this festival that focuses on classic cars, live music and programming tied to the Route 66 Centennial.

Western Illinois

Dragon’s Fire Balloon Fest (Pekin) June 26-27: Soar to new heights at this unique festival featuring plenty of hot air balloons and live entertainment.

Quincy Summer Night Market, July 11 and August 5 - This monthly event includes vendors, food and live entertainment along the riverfront.

Peoria Art Guild Fine Art Fair, Sept. 26-27: Keep the summer vibes going at this nationally recognized art fair that draws artists and collectors from across the country.

Southern Illinois

CarbondALE Brew Fest, May 2-3: With a name this creative, how could we not include it? This brew-tiful (two can play at this game) festival brings together regional breweries and live music for a pitch-er perfect (last one, promise) event.

MSC Superman Celebration (Metropolis) June 12-14 - Superman fans rejoice, this celebration leans into its comic book roots with themed events, cosplay and a steady stream of loyal fans. Make sure you get a picture in front of the 15-foot Superman statue while you’re there!

Centralia Balloon Fest- Aug. 21-23 -This festival features craft vendors, family activities and the signature balloon glow where tethered balloons illuminate the night like giant light bulbs.

Murphysboro Apple Festival, Sept. 9-12 - Celebrate all things apples at the oldest and largest alcohol-free festival. Gather the family for live entertainment, parades, arts & crafts, contests and (surprise!) plenty of apples!

Click here for more information about some of the biggest festivals happening in northern Illinois this summer.