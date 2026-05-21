The Iowans to play Music @ the Museum event May 29 in Savanna

The Iowans will be at the next live Music @ the Museum event taking place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the Savanna Museum & Cultural Center.

The center is located at 406 Main St. in Savanna.

The Iowans, a dynamic foursome of talented, accomplished musicians, bring lively, spirit-lifting and soul-searching songs to their performances, playing their claw hammer banjo, and guitar instruments and singing/blending their voices in beautiful vocal harmonies.

Refreshments will be provided. A cozy, casual atmosphere with comfortable seating is available at the museum. The show is hosted by internationally famous Poetry Slam entertainer Marc Kelly Smith and the Cultural Center’s Events Committee.

Usually Music @ the Museum occurs on the fourth Friday of the month, but in May it occurs on the fifth Friday.