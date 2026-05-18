Spies Of The World to honor the timeless music of the Grateful Dead at Raue Center June 5

Spies of the World will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

The music never stops when Spies Of The World takes the stage with a Grateful Dead–inspired concert rooted in shared memories, community and the joy of gathering together to celebrate timeless songs.

The band will perform at 8 p.m. June 5 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

Spies Of The World is a Chicago-based band inspired by the music of the Grateful Dead. What began as a playful nod to the tune “Eyes of the World” – along with a bit of wordplay tied to lead guitarist Mike Speiser – has grown into something far more meaningful, according to a news release from Raue Center.

With reverence for the originals and a passion for live exploration, the band invites fans to lose themselves in beloved songs, extended jams and the joyful spirit that keeps the music alive, according to the release.

Tickets start at $45 and can be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.