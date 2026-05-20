Brookfield Zoo Chicago kicks off summer with concerts, carousel and animal experiences

Zoo Uncorked, an after-hours event for adults 21 and over, is set for Aug. 22 at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago. )

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is offering one of the Chicagoland area’s largest lineups of summer fun for all ages.

Zoo guests can enjoy seasonal attractions, immersive wildlife experiences and live entertainment all summer long.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, Brookfield Zoo Chicago will extend its hours from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (except for May 30, when the Zoo opens at 10 a.m. after Dino Dash). The holiday weekend also marks the return of several attractions:

Dolphin Discovery expands its summer schedule on May 22 to offer daily shows at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Giraffe Feeding Adventures will be daily beginning May 23, with feedings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (weather permitting).

Nature Stage programming resumes on May 23, offering free up-close encounters with Animal Ambassadors during training sessions at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily.

Zoo Chats return throughout the Zoo, sharing animal insights from experts throughout the day.

Giraffe Feeding Adventures will be scheduled daily beginning May 23 at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago. )

Guests can easily access daily activities to plan their Zoo experience by selecting “Today at Brookfield” on brookfieldzoo.org. These expanded animal encounters and activities are complemented by a full lineup of summer events:

Dinos! begins May 22

Guests can come face-to-face with 35 life-sized dinosaurs in an all-new experience throughout Zoo grounds. Dinos! also includes opportunities to explore a massive rib-cage tunnel, climb on a giant fossil, dig for ancient discoveries, snap epic photos and find prehistoric pals and more—all included with admission or membership during Zoo hours.

Wildlife Walking Tours return May 24

Back by popular demand, guests can connect with wildlife and nature in a new way during the Zoo’s Wildlife Walking Tours. This summer, guests will be able to choose between two options for this hour-long tour: Dinosaur Discovery Tour at 10 a.m. or African Safari Tour at 1 p.m. Tours take place, weather permitting, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Ferris Wheel returns for the season in March. (Brookfield Zoo Chicago )

Free Rides for Carousel Anniversary after 1 p.m. on May 27

The Zoo’s beloved carousel is celebrating its 20th anniversary on May 27. Guests of all ages can enjoy free rides on the Carousel beginning at 1 p.m. Brookfield Zoo Chicago is home to one of the nation’s largest hand-carved carousels, featuring 72 beautifully crafted animals and three stationary animal chariots—representing many species that guests know and love.

Dino Dash on May 30

Stomp around the Zoo for a two-mile fun run Turn your race into a prehistoric adventure during our new Dinos! experience. All registered Dino Dash participants will receive a commemorative Dino Dash medal and free admission to the Zoo on race day with complimentary Ferris Wheel and carousel rides. Registration closes May 28.

Roaring Nights featuring Melissa Etheridge: RISE on June 7

Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s summer concert series kicks off with Grammy-winning rock artist Melissa Etheridge, who recently released her first studio album in five years called RISE! Etheridge rose to fame in the late 1980s and ’90s with Grammy-winning rock hits like “Bring Me Some Water,” “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.” She later earned an Academy Award for “I Need to Wake Up” from the documentary An Inconvenient Truth and became known for her raw lyrics, raspy vocals and personal resilience after coming out publicly and surviving breast cancer. Roaring Nights concert tickets include access to Etheridge’s performance plus free parking, unlimited Carousel and Ferris Wheel rides and Zoo admission.

Hamill Family Play Zoo Anniversary Celebration on June 13-14

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is celebrating another year of play, exploration and connection at Hamill Family Play Zoo. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy special activities, Animal Ambassador appearances, vouchers for a free Rainbow Cone treat for the first 300 guests ages 12 and under, and more as the Zoo celebrates 25 years of this beloved play space for the youngest Zoo explorers.

Father’s Day on June 21

Guests visiting the Zoo on Father’s Day can get a taste of the greens during a golf-themed tailgate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with their Zoo admission or membership. Pavilion Plaza will be transformed with golf simulators, lawn games, live stream of the PGA U.S. Open and a special Kid’s Zone with activities for all ages! Plus, BBQ smoked on site and a beer and wine bar featuring Transfusion cocktails and Yuengling will be available for purchase.

Dinos After Dark on July 11

Dinos After Dark is a one-of-a-kind after-hours Zoo experience for the kid in your life or the kid-like adult who is a big dino fan. Throw on your coziest pajamas or dino costume and explore the Zoo and see all the dinos in the night air. Enjoy unlimited carousel and Ferris Wheel rides and see the Zoo like you have never seen before!

Roaring Nights featuring Blues Traveler July 24

Harmonica riffs will take center stage as Blues Traveler kicks off Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s second concert weekend. Known for their jam-band roots and dynamic live shows, the platinum-selling group has kept crowds singing with songs like “Run-Around” and “Hook.” Roaring Nights concert tickets include live music plus free parking, unlimited Carousel and Ferris Wheel rides and Zoo admission.

Roaring Nights featuring Nelly on July 25

Nelly will heat up the stage and close out the Roaring Night concert series with era-defining hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Ride with Me” and “Dilemma.” The Grammy Award-winning superstar brings chart-topping swagger and crowd-hyping energy that helped shape 2000s hip-hop and continues to ignite audiences today. Roaring Nights concert tickets include Nelly’s can’t-miss performance plus free parking, unlimited Carousel and Ferris Wheel rides and Zoo admission.

Zoo Uncorked on Aug. 22

This after-hours event for guests ages 21 and over returns for its second summer, offering elevated flights and bites paired with Zoo Chat and live music throughout the evening. From 4-8 p.m., guests will receive a passport to explore the Zoo and try a variety of animal-themed cocktails and mocktails in a vibrant nighttime atmosphere. Event tickets are required in advance and include free parking, unlimited Carousel and Ferris Wheel rides, live entertainment and more.

Guests planning summer activities in the area can find event schedules, ticket information, animal updates and more by visiting brookfieldzoo.org and following Brookfield Zoo Chicago on social media.