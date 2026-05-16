Take a day trip to the city for a Chicago City Cruise this summer

City Cruises, operator of Chicago’s year-round premier water experiences, is offering festive holiday cruises, immersive live entertainment, dazzling fireworks displays and adrenaline-filled sightseeing experiences across Lake Michigan and the Chicago River this summer.

City Cruises Chicago offers a variety of experiences this summer. (Photo provided by City Cruises Chicago )

High-Speed Thrills & Firework Nights Light Up the Lake with Seadog

For guests looking to turn up the excitement this summer, Seadog cruises deliver an unforgettable combination of speed and skyline views. By day, Seadog offers adrenaline-filled sightseeing with the Lakefront Speedboat Tour, blending panoramic skyline views with entertaining narration, while architecture enthusiasts can take in unobstructed views of Chicago’s iconic buildings on the River & Lake Architectural Tour, cruising both the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. For thrill-seekers, the Seadog Extreme Thrill Ride ups the intensity with full-throttle acceleration, sharp turns and 360-degree spins.

By night, enjoy front-row access to Chicago’s most anticipated summer tradition, the Navy Pier fireworks. The Seadog Lakefront Fireworks Cruise pairs an exhilarating high-speed ride on Lake Michigan with unbeatable views of the fireworks show, with sailings offered weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, creating a high-energy nighttime experience that has quickly become a summer staple. For a more elevated evening on the water, guests can also take in the fireworks aboard select Lake Michigan and Chicago River dinner cruises, where chef-prepared menus and skyline views set the stage for a more relaxed, yet equally memorable way to experience the show. Tickets for fireworks dinner cruises can be found here .

Red, White, and Views Take Over the Water for Independence Day

Celebrate Independence Day all weekend long with festive brunch and dinner cruises offering front‑row seats to the city’s summer spectacle. Guests will enjoy seasonal menus, onboard entertainment and panoramic skyline views as the city lights up for the holiday. Independence Day tickets can be found here .

Celebrate Dad in Style with Unforgettable Father’s Day Cruises

City Cruises gives families the perfect way to celebrate dads and father figures in a truly memorable way. Guests can choose from relaxed brunch cruises or elegant dinner sailings on both Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, all featuring freshly prepared cuisine, attentive service and sweeping views of the skyline. Whether it’s a daytime celebration or a night out on the water, Father’s Day with City Cruises transforms a classic holiday into an elevated Chicago experience. Tickets for Father’s Day cruises are available now here .

Live Music, Culinary Experiences, and Celebrity Encounters Return with City Cruises Live

City Cruises Live returns for Summer 2026 with an exciting slate of immersive experiences that bring music, food, sports and pop culture to the water. Guests can enjoy unforgettable evenings like Cookin’ and Cruisin’ with Chef Art Smith, where a chef‑driven menu takes center stage while cruising the Chicago River, or intimate live performances including Cruisin’ with Greylan James and Rodney Atkins Live on the Water, set against sweeping views of Lake Michigan. Fan‑favorite television personalities also take the stage this summer with All Hands on Deck with Captain Sandy and Captain Kerry, offering behind‑the‑scenes stories and audience interaction inspired by Below Deck. Select sailings throughout the season also feature appearances from celebrity chef Adrianne Calvo, along with sports‑themed cruises welcoming Chicago White Sox legends including A.J. Pierzynski and Ozzie Guillen.

Each City Cruises Live experience features a lively onboard atmosphere with food and beverages available for purchase, along with optional VIP enhancements, creating exclusive events that feel personal, memorable, and unmistakably Chicago. Extras & upgrades include VIP boarding, VIP Meet & greet opportunities, signed and printed souvenir photos, and Priority VIP seating near the stage.