Heritage Prairie Farm’s popular Farm Dinners return to Elburn this summer

Patrons settle into their seats under the tent during the Pig Gig Farm Dinner at Heritage Prairie Farm near Elburn. (Sandy Bressner)

The popular monthly outdoor Farm Dinners will return to Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn in 2026.

The Farm Dinners are tailored specifically for the season and made fresh on the farm, according to the website. The menus are carefully selected by the chef using the farm’s organic ingredients. All the evening Farm Dinners are open to adults 21 and older.

The evenings begin at 6 p.m., with appetizers and cocktail hour, in addition to a farm tour where guests can learn about the farm’s organic practices. Dinner starts at 7 p.m., and is served family-style on long tables.

HPF - Harvest Dinner Over at Heritage Prairie Farms in Elburn, the monthly Farm Dinners offer family-style meals showcasing produce in season at the farm. (Madison Taylor Photography/Madison Taylor Photography)

Pig Gig Farm Dinner, June 11

Heritage Prairie partners with Geneva’s Penrose Brewing for a night of beers paired with a delicious 7-course meal. Beer pairings are included in the $120 ticket. Guests can enjoy live music from Majors Junction. The menu includes Thai pork satay and honey garlic pork meatballs for appetizers, salad, smoked pork, chorizo & chili mac, crunchy apple slaw, and bourbon peach cobbler for dessert. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening.

Cocktail Party Farm Dinner, July 23

The theme for the annual July Cocktail Party is Midsummer Night’s Dream, inspired by William Shakespeare. Unlike the other dinners, this event is not a seated meal. Guests will enjoy a variety of cocktails, heavy appetizers, and sandwich stations, accompanied by music and themed decor. Food and cocktails are included in the $130 ticket. Live music will be provided by Gussied.

Hops, Homestead & Honey Dinner, Aug. 20

The annual Hops & Homestead Farm Dinner has been updated this year to add a honey twist. Art History Brewing will provide the beverages for this event. The menu includes beer BBQ meatballs and jalapeno pretzel bites for appetizers; local honey focaccia; candied pecan-crusted sea bass, beer-braised Angus pot roast, and enchiladas verdes for entrees. Dessert is ginger beer cake. Entertainment will be provided by The Frizz. Tickets are $120.

Roots & Wine Farm Dinner, Oct. 1

The Roots & Wine Farm Dinner focuses on seasonal root vegetables, paired with varieties of wine. The menu includes root vegetable skewers, shrimp cocktail, buttermilk corn bread, cider-glazed Chilean salmon, French onion-baked chicken, smoked field vegetable curry, and apple cinnamon brown Betty for dessert. Live music will be provided by Jim Perona. Tickets are $130.

Friendsgiving Farm Dinner, Nov. 5

The Friendsgiving Farm Dinner is the final event of the season. The Thanksgiving-themed menu will feature all the flavors of the season, with sweet potato arancini, winter squash focaccia, cider-brined turkey breast, oven roasted pork loin, and salted caramel pumpkin cheesecake bars for dessert. Live music will be provided by harpist Abigail Stoner. Tickets are $120.

Tickets are on sale for all Farm Dinners, and they are expected to sell out.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit heritageprairiefarm.com/farm-dinners.