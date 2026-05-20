Glen Ellyn Park District to host ‘Summer Kick-Off Bash’ at Ackerman Park

The Glen Ellyn Park District will host a Summer Kick-Off Bash from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 at Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road in Glen Ellyn. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

Say goodbye to the school year and hello to summer.

The Glen Ellyn Park District will host a Summer Kick-Off Bash from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 at Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road in Glen Ellyn.

This all-ages celebration is free to attend and brings families together for an unforgettable evening of fun, according to a news release from the Glen Ellyn Park District.

Highlights of the event include:

Family Activities: Enjoy a bounce house, crafts, and professional face painting.

Enjoy a bounce house, crafts, and professional face painting. Live Entertainment: Music and games by DJ Damian.

Music and games by DJ Damian. Meet the Camp Staff: Meet the summer camp team in person before the season starts.

Meet the summer camp team in person before the season starts. Food and Refreshments: A variety of food will be available for purchase.

A variety of food will be available for purchase. Storytime and Movie: Join a special storytime led by staff from the Glen Ellyn Public Library at 7:30 pm, followed by a screening of Disney’s live-action film, “Lilo & Stitch," at dusk. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.

Whether you are coming for the activities, the food, or the film, it is the perfect way to welcome the summer season. For more information, visit gepark.org/calendar .

In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will be moved indoors to the Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, also located at 800 St. Charles Road.