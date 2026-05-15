Master magician John Westford brings mind-bending illusions to Raue Center May 30

Raue Center for the Arts will welcome magician, illusionist and actor John Westford for a one-night-only performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Raue Center for the Arts will welcome magician, illusionist and actor John Westford for a one-night-only performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

Known for his astonishing illusions, quick wit and unforgettable stage presence, Westford has captivated audiences around the world.

Audiences can expect a show unlike any other, with Westford’s ability to improvise and ad-lib ensures that every performance is unique. From mind-bending tricks to clever interactions with the crowd, this is a night of magic that promises surprises around every corner.

“John Westford is not just a magician; he’s a master of creating moments of wonder,” Richard Kuranda, Raue Center’s executive director, said in a news release. “His performances are thrilling, hilarious, and completely unpredictable—an experience the entire family can enjoy.”

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.