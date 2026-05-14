The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva debuts revamped waterfront restaurant

The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva announces the relaunch of Waterfront, its signature lakeside restaurant. (Photo provided by The Abbey Resort. )

The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva announces the relaunch of Waterfront, its signature lakeside restaurant, following a comprehensive refresh that enhances both the guest experience and the property’s connection to the harbor.

The reimagined Waterfront introduces a full interior and exterior transformation, including new flooring, updated décor, redesigned indoor and outdoor furniture and an enhanced layout designed to maximize panoramic lake views, according to a news release.

The refresh also extends outdoors with an upgraded deck, new fire tables and expanded seating areas. A newly enhanced stage and dance floor further position Waterfront as a hub for live entertainment and social gatherings.

“With Waterfront, the goal was to elevate everything guests already love about this space while introducing thoughtful updates that reflect today’s dining experience,” Bryan Hill, director of food and beverage for The Abbey Resort, said in a news release. “From the design to the menu to the entertainment, every detail was considered to create a vibrant, welcoming destination on the lake for our guests and the local community.”

Floor-to-ceiling windows continue to anchor the space, offering unobstructed views of the marina and Lake Geneva, while warm wood accents, modern finishes and coastal-inspired details create a relaxed, contemporary atmosphere. The updated bar area serves as a focal point for the restaurant, inviting guests to gather for handcrafted cocktails, local beers and seasonal selections.

Menu highlights include seasonal offerings alongside signature staples such as sandwiches, shareables, salads and approachable entrées, paired with a curated beverage program featuring refreshing cocktails, mocktails and regional pours. The full menu can be found here.

The Abbey Resort also offers year-round programming, with live music, entertainment and special events taking place on the enhanced stage and throughout the space. The addition of fire tables and expanded deck seating creates new opportunities for guests to gather lakeside from day to night.

Located just 90 minutes from Chicago, The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa is located at 269 Fontana Blvd, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake.

For more information, visit theabbeyresort.com.