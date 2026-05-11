Monster truck legend Jim Kramer to headline free touch-a-truck event in Rock Falls

"Look. Touch. Learn. Inspire" is the theme for "The Big One" touch-a-truck event Saturday, May 30. (Photo Provided By John Watts)

Motorsports icon Jim Kramer will be the guest of honor at this year’s “The Big One” touch-a-truck event.

The downtown Rock Falls event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and is free to attend.

[ Rock Falls’ ‘Touch A Truck’ is largest event of its kind: organizer ]

Kramer is a pioneer of the monster truck industry with over five decades of experience. As the original driver and trainer for the world-famous Bigfoot, Kramer was the first to set a world record jump at 70 feet and the first to crush cars using the legendary 10-foot-tire Bigfoot.

A 2012 inductee into the International Monster Truck Hall of Fame, Kramer has appeared in numerous movies, TV shows, and music videos, entertaining millions of fans worldwide.

The event will feature more than 170 unique vehicles and there will be a meet-and-greet and autograph session with Kramer.

“We are beyond excited to bring a living legend like Jim Kramer to Rock Falls for the largest event of its kind in the country,” said John Watts, event chairman. “Our mission is to ‘Look, Touch, Learn, and Inspire.’ Having the man who helped start the entire monster truck movement here to share his story is a dream come true for fans of all ages. Best of all, we’ve kept this event free so every family in the community can join the fun.”

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to meet Kramer, get autographs and take photos. The event features a wide array of machinery – from massive construction rigs and emergency vehicles to agricultural equipment – in a hands-on, interactive environment.

For more information, contact Watts at 815-631-3012 or via email at touchatruck24@gmail.com. Fans can also follow Kramer’s updates on Facebook at the Jim Kramer Fan Portal.