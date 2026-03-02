Rock Falls’ ‘Touch A Truck’ is largest event of its kind: organizer

Look. Touch. Learn. Inspire. Theme for Rock Falls upcoming 2026 Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, May 30 in downtown Rock Falls. (Photo Provided By John Watts)

John Watts, event chairman of Touch A Truck of Rock Falls, is proud to announce that the event, known as “The Big One”, is recognized as the largest Touch a Truck event in the United States.

Following a record-breaking 2025 season that showcased over 170 unique vehicles, the event has solidified its status as the premier national destination for interactive machinery and community education, he said.

​“What started as a local initiative has exploded into a national landmark,” Watts said. “When we say ‘The Big One,’ we aren’t just talking about the size of the tires. We are talking about a massive, coordinated effort to provide children with a scale of interaction they simply cannot find anywhere else in the country.”

The recognition of Touch A Truck of Rock Falls as the largest in the nation is a title that has been officially claimed and promoted by the event’s organizers and local officials, following the record-breaking season in 2025.

​As of January, the largest Touch-a-Truck event designation was formalized through announcements by the event’s leadership.

​Why Rock Falls holds the title

​While many municipal events host between 20 and 40 vehicles, Rock Falls has redefined the industry standard. The event earned its “Largest in the Country” designation based on several key factors:

​ Unrivaled vehicle count: With over 170 diverse vehicles appearing in recent displays, the event spans everything from heavy agricultural machinery and modern construction rigs to emergency response units, race cars and vintage transport.

With over 170 diverse vehicles appearing in recent displays, the event spans everything from heavy agricultural machinery and modern construction rigs to emergency response units, race cars and vintage transport. ​National reach: The event draws exhibitors and families from a massive tri-state area and beyond, making it a regional powerhouse for tourism and industry representation.

The event draws exhibitors and families from a massive tri-state area and beyond, making it a regional powerhouse for tourism and industry representation. ​Mission-driven scale: Unlike traditional truck shows, Rock Falls focuses on a four-pillar mission: Look, Touch, Learn, and Inspire. Every vehicle is paired with experts to teach children about the career paths and engineering behind the machines.

Downtown expansion

​To accommodate the growing scale and provide a fresh experience for the community, Watts also announced that the 2026 event will move to a new downtown Rock Falls location on Saturday, May 30.

​“We are shifting our footprint to the heart of the city to better integrate our local businesses and provide more space for even larger machinery,” Watts explained. “While we are moving away from the concert-style after-party of 2025 to focus 100% on the core Touch A Truck experience, we are adding more interactive zones and live demonstrations than ever before.”

​This year’s event will continue its commitment to accessibility by offering a “Quiet Hour” for sensory-sensitive visitors and will remain free to the public.

​“We invite the entire country to come to Rock Falls this May,” added Watts. “If it has wheels, tracks, or rotors, you’ll find it here.”

​Touch A Truck of Rock Falls is a community-driven event dedicated to providing free, engaging, and educational experiences. Through its annual “The Big One” event, it aims to inspire the next generation of drivers, engineers, and first responders.