Chicago Lithuanian Opera’s 70th anniversary production of Friedrich von Flotow’s ‘Martha’ comes to Joliet

The Chicago Lithuanian Operas 70th Anniversary production of Friedrich von Flotow’s Martha (”Marta”) will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Sunday, May 10. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

The Chicago Lithuanian Operas 70th Anniversary production of Friedrich von Flotow’s Martha (”Marta”) will be held May 10 at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.

The production is a celebration of music, heritage and generations united through song, according to a news release from the theater.

Performed by the Chicago Lithuanian Opera Chorus, together with renowned soloists from Lithuania and U.S., the Opera Choreographic Group, and accompanied by Orchestra “Regalis,” this extraordinary production honors seven decades of unwavering dedication to preserving Lithuanian culture in the diaspora.

For 70 years, Chicago Lithuanian Opera has been more than a stage — it has been a living bridge between homeland and community, between past and future, according to the release.

“Martha” (“Marta”) is a romantic comic opera by Friedrich von Flotow, first premiered in Vienna in 1847. Set in 18th- century England, the story follows Lady Harriet (who disguises herself as “Martha”) and her companion as they playfully enter a rural hiring fair, only to unexpectedly fall in love with two honest farmers.

The opera is full of charm, humor, unexpected identities and sincere romance. It features one of the opera’s most famous arias – Lyonel’s “M’appari.”

“Martha” offers beautiful melodies, a light intrigue, and a warm, uplifting finale – a wonderful afternoon of classical opera for all audiences.

The show will be performed in the Lithuanian language. Tickets start at $84 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.