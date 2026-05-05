Aurora to hosts 32nd Annual Sports Festival, featuring over 1,200 student-athletes

Aurora’s Youth Services Division will honor National Physical Fitness and Sports month by hosting the 32nd Annual Sports Festival on Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Phillips Park. (Photo provided by City of Aurora )

Aurora’s Youth Services Division will honor National Physical Fitness and Sports month by hosting the 32nd Annual Sports Festival on Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Phillips Park, located at 828 Montgomery Road in Aurora.

The festival, which features over 1,200 student-athletes competing in various events including basketball, soccer, softball, bowling, skating, chess, checkers, cornhole, volleyball, golf and tennis, will host 14 different middle schools from Aurora all vying for the coveted “Al Miller Cup.”

“For 32 years, the Aurora Sports Festival has made its mark as a day of friendly competition between all Aurora middle school students,” Youth Services Manager, Simon Rodriguez, said in a news release. “With over 1,200 student-athletes competing and over 100 volunteers and vendors participating, the Sports Festival is the Youth Services Division’s biggest event and most honored tradition. We are excited for this year’s event, and wish all of our student athletes the best of luck!”

Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m., followed by simultaneous competitions at multiple locations throughout Phillips Park. At 1 p.m., competitions will conclude and closing ceremonies will commence. A trophy presentation will also take place for the winning school.

The festival provides local middle school physical education students to participate and compete in activities focusing on the key values of sportsmanship, teamwork, and civic pride. Students who maintain an A or B grade in physical education class are academically eligible to participate.