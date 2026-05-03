Flavors of Mexico: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at suburban bars and restaurants

While Cinco de Mayo officially honors Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, in the U.S. it’s more of a celebration of Mexican American food, drink and culture. There are many ways to honor those traditions at bars and restaurants in the suburbs.

Go forth and fiesta

• When you bill yourself as being “Fluent in Fiesta,” you better be able to bring it for Cinco de Mayo. Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar is hosting a monthlong celebration that kicks off Tuesday, May 5, with live mariachi performances, festive decor, face painting, giveaways like T-shirts, hats and shot glasses and a special “Cinco de Drinko” shot. Diners at the seven suburban Fat Rosie’s locations — Frankfort, Lincolnwood, Lincolnshire, Naperville, Oak Brook, Rosemont and Schaumburg — can enter to win one of three $100 Fat Rosie’s gift cards through a newsletter raffle.

Throughout the month, the local chain will also offer a lineup of limited-time drink specials, including the mint watermelon margarita and skinny Mexicana margarita, alongside Modelo and Pacifico beer features.

• May 5 means it’s Cinco de MAGO at Mago Grill locations in Arlington Heights, Bolingbrook and South Barrington. All three will have live music Friday through Tuesday, May 1-5, as well as tequila, margaritas and Mexican favorites.

• It’s an 1800 takeover at Blanco Cocina y Cantina in Oak Brook, and you can enjoy upgraded margs Friday through Tuesday, May 1-5. Or grab some friends and order The Marg Tree and mix and match from four different flavors. Other specialty margaritas available during the celebration include a spicy skinny margarita, coco picante, spicy watermelon and El Pistolero. Did someone say shots? The smokeshow shot will feature 1800 blanco, jalapeño, naranja agria and pomegranate.

• Broken Oar in Port Barrington will host a Cinco de Mayo pre-party starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, with music from The 5 Amigos. There’s no cover.

Tequila pairing dinner

Wildfire locations in Glenview, Lincolnshire, Oak Brook and Schaumburg will host spring margarita dinners between Monday, May 4 and Thursday, May 14. The events feature a four-course menu, with each course paired with a Tromba Tequila margarita. The dinners start at 6:30 p.m. and include dishes such as arrachera esquites paired with a bright lavender blueberry margarita and a mole duo paired with a fiery margarita diablo. Carlo Barone, BarOneUSA owner, will discuss Tromba Tequila and the pairings throughout the evening.

The dinners will take place Monday, May 4, in Oak Brook; Wednesday, May 6, in Glenview; Tuesday, May 12, in Schaumburg; and Thursday, May 14, in Lincolnshire. Tickets are $130 per person and are available at OpenTable.

Dogs are released from the starting gates during the 11th annual Chihuahua Race Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Salsa 17 Mexican Grill in downtown Arlington Heights. (Ryan Rayburn)

Off to the races

Salsa 17 in Arlington Heights serves up authentic Mexican food and drinks, but, more importantly, they’ll celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the return of the restaurant’s annual Chihuahua race from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 3. If you want to enter your pooch, they consider any dog under 20 pounds a contender for the purpose of this event. It’s $10 to enter your pup and free for all to watch. All proceeds from the race go to The Buddy Foundation.

On Cinco de Mayo, Sullivan’s Steakhouse serves up a spicy flamed margarita. (Photo provided by Sullivan's )

Hit a happy hour

• Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Naperville will offer $5 off select craft cocktails such as the spicy flamed margarita from 3-6 p.m. May 5. The fiery cocktail features Flecha Azul blanco tequila, Cointreau, fresh orange juice, agave nectar and is garnished with a chipotle salt rim and, of course, the namesake flame. They’ll also offer $8 select wines by the glass.

• Eddie Merlot’s happy hour from 3-6 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo in Burr Ridge and Warrenville will feature $5 off craft cocktails, such as their new spicy margarita, made with Patrón Silver tequila, citrus and agave and served in a flaming lime cup.

All-day marg specials

• Beatrix in Oak Brook will celebrate with $8 house margaritas (that’s half price) all day Tuesday, May 5. Other flavors of Mexico on the menu include green chili and chicken enchiladas and blackened fish tacos.

• Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Chili’s is introducing a popping boba margarita. Made with Lunazul Blanco tequila, Deep Eddy lemon vodka, Monin watermelon, house-made sour and Dragonfruit Popping Boba, the $6 Popping Boba Marg drops Thursday, April 30, in honor of National Boba Day and will be available all May.

Avoid the crowds

Bien Trucha Group restaurants — a toda madre in Glen Ellyn, Bien Trucha in Geneva and Wheaton and Quiubo in Naperville — are making it easy for patrons to enjoy the flavors of Cinco de Mayo without the crowds. Takeout offerings include the carne asada taco kit (grilled steak, rice, beans, tortillas, salsa, onions and cilantro for about 15 tacos) for $59 or the half-quart guacamole and chips for $19. They’ve got drinks covered with a four-pack (eight servings) of spicy and traditional margaritas for $56 at select locations.

Limited quantities are available for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 1-3, and Tuesday, May 5.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260429/dining/flavors-of-mexico-celebrate-cinco-de-mayo-at-suburban-bars-and-restaurants/