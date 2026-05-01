4 suburban outdoor destinations to enjoy this weekend

The longer days and warmer temperatures of springtime are here, making it the perfect time to get outside and explore something new.

The suburbs provide many nature-based adventures, and these locations blend physical activity with immersive education. Take a look at four destinations that offer the perfect antidote to cabin fever for explorers of every age, whether you want a quick retreat or a full-day excursion.

Illinois Railway Museum

Few sights are as alluring as a vintage steam engine against the bright spring sky. At the Illinois Railway Museum, located at 7000 Olson Road in Union, history is a living, breathing entity. It is the largest facility of its kind in the United States.

Here, history is not tucked behind ropes. Families can experience the thrill of historic travel across a 100-acre land. You can hear the steam billows and the whistles shriek up close as you learn about the history of trains.

The museum officially reopens for the season in April. Visitors should check irm.org for specific schedules.

Look for special events like the popular Spring Trolley Hop. At the event, visitors will be able to participate in an egg hunt, see live animals, ride the streetcar with the Easter Bunny and much more.

Volo Bog State Natural Area

A trip to Ingleside reveals a landscape that has not been touched by the passage of time. Volo Bog State Natural Area is located at 28478 West Brandenburg Road. It is home to the only remaining quaking bog in Illinois with an open-water center.

Walking across the boardwalk is an experience like no other. In the spring, the bog comes alive with the sandhill cranes filling the edges, observable by viewers. You will see the vibrant, neon green of emerging sphagnum moss. It is a world of tamarack trees and plants of many varieties.

This rare ecosystem survived the Ice Age, coming to be the place it is now known as today. It encourages all to ask inquisitive questions about nature and the world around them.

The grounds are open from 8 a.m. to sunset. You can find more info through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website.

Red Oak Nature Center

The Fox River provides a lush backdrop for the Red Oak Nature Center. It is located at 2343 South River St. in Batavia.

This place serves as a community guide to the riverfront ecosystem. It is surrounded by 40 acres of forest and winding hiking trails. These paths are perfect for those of all ages.

Red Oak Nature Center is located at 2343 South River St. in Batavia. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Park District )

“The Cave” is a local landmark, being the only known cave in all of Illinois. It adds a unique touch to any afternoon hike.

Inside the center itself, interactive exhibits allow children to see the river from a new perspective. They can come face-to-face with turtles and fish.

The center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is a low-cost way for families to reconnect with the wild.

Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum, located at 4100 Illinois Route 53, is the standard for nature adventures. This 1,700-acre land is known as the Champion of Trees.

The Grand Garden at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. (John Weinstein)

The landscape shifts dramatically with the seasons. Spring is perhaps the most beautiful time. Hundreds of crabapples and magnolias erupt in a riot of color.

The four-acre Children’s Garden is a wonderful place for children to play and enjoy the nature around them. Kids can climb through giant wooden acorns, splash through streams and much more.

The arboretum provides miles of paved and wood-chipped trails.

The grounds are open daily from 7 a.m. to sunset. Admission details are available at mortonarb.org.