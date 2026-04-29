Batavia invites artists to help tell city’s story through public art projects

An example of a bench made from upcycled wind turbine blades painted by a muralist. (Photo provided by the City of Batavia)

Water Street Studios, in partnership with the City of Batavia, is inviting artists to apply for two upcoming public art projects that will bring new, community-centered works to prominent locations across the city.

The initiative also offers the community an opportunity to learn more about how public art will reflect Batavia’s history, identity and future, according to a news release.

One of the featured opportunities is the America 250 Mural Project, a large-scale installation planned for the exterior of Batavia City Hall. Funded through the Illinois Arts Council’s America 250 Creative Accelerator Fund, the mural will celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary while highlighting Batavia’s unique local story.

The selected artist will design and create a permanent outdoor mural across the west-facing façade of City Hall, overlooking the Depot Pond and Flag Day Monument. The work will explore the theme “America at 250: A Living Community Story,” connecting national ideals such as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to the everyday experiences of Batavia residents.

Artists are encouraged to draw inspiration from Batavia’s history, civic life, environmental stewardship and diverse community voices. The project will also include opportunities for public engagement, allowing residents to help inform the final design.

A separate opportunity is available through the unWIND River Street Plaza Benches Project, which will bring functional public art to the City’s new River Street Plaza at 102 N. River St.

This project will commission three artists to design and paint original artwork on sculptural benches made from upcycled wind turbine blades. The benches will serve as focal points within the plaza, a new downtown gathering space designed to support events like the Batavia Farmers Market and enhance the River Street corridor.

Each selected artist will transform a bench into a vibrant, permanent piece of public art that reflects the beauty, diversity and spirit of Batavia. Designs should be welcoming, community-focused and complement the plaza’s existing features, encouraging residents and visitors to pause, gather and connect.

Both opportunities are open to Illinois-based artists or artist teams, including emerging and established artists with an interest in public art or community-driven design.

For the America 250 mural, the selected artist will receive $9,650 in total compensation. For the unWIND bench project, selected artists will receive contracts not to exceed $3,200, depending on the proposed scope of work. Proposals for both projects are due by May 8. Installation is planned for this summer, with public unveiling events to follow.

“These projects are about more than art, they’re about storytelling,” Bonnie Baumgartner, co-chair of the Water Street Studios Public Art Initiative, said in the news release.

“We’re looking for artists who can help capture the spirit of Batavia and create something that residents and visitors will connect with for years to come,” Sabrina Martin, co-chair of the Water Street Studios Public Art Initiative, said in the release.

Water Street Studios and the City of Batavia will promote both projects through regional arts networks, social media and public events, including opportunities for the community to follow the creative process and attend unveiling celebrations.

For more information about the call for artists, project details, and to apply, visit Water Street Studios at waterstreetstudios.org, or contact the Public Art Initiative at publicart@waterstreetstudios.org.