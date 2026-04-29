A galactic gathering lands in downtown Aurora: Choose your side on May 3

Downtown Aurora will transform into an interstellar crossroads as heroes, villains, and armored enforcers step out of hyperspace and onto Water Street Mall from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, May 3. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora)

Downtown Aurora will transform into an interstellar crossroads as heroes, villains, and armored enforcers step out of hyperspace and onto Water Street Mall from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, May 3.

The public is invited to a free, all-ages meet-and-greet experience where the lines between good and evil blur, and the choice is yours. Whether you’re drawn to the light or tempted by the dark, this immersive morning promises out-of-this-world photo opportunities and close encounters with some of the galaxy’s most recognizable characters, according to a news release from the City of Aurora.

Guests can stroll downtown, snap photos and interact with a cast of costumed figures known for their striking authenticity and commanding presence. From noble champions to imposing troopers, the spectacle is sure to spark imagination and bring a touch of cosmic adventure to Aurora’s streets.

This event is presented in partnership with the Midwest Garrison, a dedicated volunteer group celebrated for their screen-accurate costumes and commitment to supporting community causes. Their appearances regularly delight crowds while contributing to meaningful local impact, proving that even the most fearsome figures can be a force for good.

So, gather your crew, charge your cameras, and prepare to “choose your side” for a morning that’s sure to be felt across the galaxy, no spaceship required.