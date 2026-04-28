Aurora Public Art to debut new, community-wide exhibit featuring The Art Of Sustainability

The City of Aurora’s Public Art Division will unveil a new exhibit from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 1 that challenges artists of all ages to transform discarded materials into compelling works of art. (Image provided by the City of Aurora. )

The City of Aurora’s Public Art Division will unveil a new exhibit from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 1 that challenges artists of all ages to transform discarded materials into compelling works of art.

“Re-Imagined: The Art of Sustainability” highlights the intersection of creativity and environmental stewardship, according to a news release from the City of Aurora.

From East Aurora School District’s Early Childhood Center preschool students to professional sculptors, participants will showcase pieces composed of at least 75 percent recycled or repurposed materials, ranging from ocean plastics and scrap metal to upcycled textiles.

“This show isn’t just about looking at art; it’s about looking at our ‘trash’ differently,” Curator Sangeeta Pande said in the news release. “By opening this call to every age group in Aurora, we are fostering a City-wide conversation about sustainability and the Fox River ecosystem through the lens of local talent.”

The opening night reception will feature a high-energy performance by Joe Rauen, who takes imaginations soaring by composing music using recycled instruments he creates himself. From brooms and vintage luggage to the “kitchen sink,” Rauen’s performance proves that nothing is off-limits when it comes to sonic upcycling.

Terracycle, an Aurora-based company that recycles hard-to-recycle trash from popular brands, will also be on-site to educate the community about waste diversion and creating a zero-carbon footprint.

Aurora Public Art is located at 20 E. Downer Place in Downtown Aurora. Gallery hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The exhibit is set to run from May 1 through May 23.