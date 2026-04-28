Animals, hayrides, farm demonstrations at ‘Spring at the Dickson-Murst Farm’ May 3

The Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery will host Spring at the Dickson-Murst Farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3. (Photo provided by The Conservation Foundation )

The Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery will host Spring at the Dickson-Murst Farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, giving guests a taste of farm life in the past.

This free event features children’s crafts, activities and play spaces, live farm animals to observe and pet, hayrides, barrel train rides, farm demonstrations, face painting and more.

Kids can also drive a tractor again this year and earn their good driver sticker. When you need a break, sit a spell in one of the farm’s signature red rockers while you enjoy tasty vittles from the Country Kitchen. Antique trucks and tractors will be on display and all of the pristinely restored historic farm buildings will be open for exploration.

Students from the Newark Chapter of Future Farmers of America will have their farm animals at the event and will also be selling flowering annuals and hanging baskets. The Kendall County 4-H clubs will be offering make and take craft projects and activities as well.

Free parking is available and the event will go on rain or shine. Dickson-Murst Farm is at 2550 Dickson Road in Montgomery, south of Route 30 and north of Galena Road.

For more information, visit theconservationfoundation.org.