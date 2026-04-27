Wine vendors unveiled for Oswego’s Wine on the Fox festival

People were lined up at the Galena Cellars' booth at Wine on the Fox in Oswego on May 4, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

Hopewell Winery and Acquaviva Winery are among the wineries that will participate in next month’s Wine on the Fox festival in downtown Oswego.

This is the 20th year of the village’s annual festival, which will be held 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 2 and noon to 6 p.m. May 3 at Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St.

Other businesses include The Pour Vineyard, Wyldewood Cellars Illinois, August Hill Winery, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, West of Wise Winery, Unpossible Mead, Tres Rojas Winery, Sable Creek Winery, Village Vintner, Fergedaboudit Vineyard and Winery, Lavender Crest Winery and Small Memories Winery.

In addition, craft beer vendor Pollyanna Brewing Company will be part of the festival. The village recently revealed the wine vendor lineup for the festival.

Wine on the Fox is presented by john greene Realtor. Proceeds from the event help offset the cost of Oswego’s annual event programming and provide community amenities throughout the year.

The entertainment lineup for Wine on the Fox also has been announced. The May 2 lineup includes Mike Himebaugh of Hello Dave, Abby Kay Band, Junkyard Groove and 28 Days.

The May 3 lineup includes Nicole Devine, The Messengers and Wild Daisy.

Students from the Fox River Academy of Music & Art entertained the crowd at Wine on the Fox with several songs on May 4, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

Students from the Fox River Academy of Music and Art in Oswego will also perform throughout the weekend.

Food vendors will also be at the festival. Admission to the festival is free, but wine service is available only to guests with an active wristband.

Wine tickets are on sale now at wineonthefox.com.

Wine on the Fox is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards and electronic payments are accepted.