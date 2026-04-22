5 Things to Do: Lotería Night at the Morton Arboretum, grand reopening celebration in Cantigny and more

- Lotería Night at the Morton Arboretum (Lisle): Enjoy an evening of Lotería, a traditional Mexican game of chance similar to bingo, from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. A local vendor and a full-service bar in the Firefly Pavilion will have authentic food and drinks available for purchase. This event is for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $45. Click here for more information. The Arboretum’s Arbor Day Plant Sale is also happening April 23-25.
- Robert R. McCormick House Grand Opening (Wheaton): Cantigny in Wheaton will celebrate the grand reopening of the Robert R. McCormick House from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 26. The event will include now/then events and activities throughout the afternoon both days, followed by live music, cocktails and light bites from 4:30-8 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for more information.
- Chicago a Capella (Glen Ellyn): Chicago a Capella presents “Building American Pop” at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 26 at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus. The group will revisit the Brill Building era of the 1950s and ’60s with narrator Geoffrey Baer. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Father of the Bride” (Oak Brook): Drury Lane Theatre presents “Father of the Bride” through May 31. This version of the play is based on the novel of the same name that inspired the classic 1950 and 1991 films. Click here for more information about show times and dates.
- Wheaton College Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert (Wheaton): The Wheaton College Conservatory of Music presents a concert performed by the Wheaton College Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Edman Memorial Chapel, located at the northeast corner of Washington and Franklin streets. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene