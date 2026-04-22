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5 Things to Do in Will County: Joliet Symphony Orchestra in concert, MJ Live, Los Lonely Boys in Joliet

MJ Live will honor the music of Michael Jackson at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, April 25.

MJ Live will honor the music of Michael Jackson at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, April 25. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

By 5 Things to Do in Joliet and Will County
  1. Los Lonely Boys (Joliet): Los Lonely Boys will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 24 at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet. Los Lonely Boys is known for their hit single “Heaven,” as well as their signature “Texican rock & roll” sound that blends elements of soul, roots and rock & roll. Ticket start at $38. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
  2. MJ Live (Joliet): MJ Live, a tribute to the King of Pop Michael Jackson, comes to the Rialto Square Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Jackson impersonator Jalles Franca brings this authentic show directly from Las Vegas. Tickets start at $39. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
  3. Joliet Symphony Orchestra concert (Joliet): The Joliet Symphony Orchestra will perform the final concert of the season, “Scintillating” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26 at the Sexton Auditorium in the Moser Performing Arts Center. Visit stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. Celebrate Trails Day Bike Ride (Frankfort Township): Embark on a bike ride with the Forest Preserve District of Will County from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, beginning at the Hickory Creek Junction preserve. This is a 19-mile ride and a helmet is required. Enjoy non-alcoholic beers and seltzers donated by Celebrate Trails Day sponsor Athletic Brewing. Visit the Will County Forest Preserve District’s website to register.
  5. Comedian Alex Ortiz (Bolingbrook): Comedian Alex Ortiz will perform at CG’s Comedy Club in Bolingbrook at 8 p.m. Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. There is a two-drink minimum at this 21 and over show. Visit cgscomedyclub.com for more information.
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