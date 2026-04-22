5 Things to Do in Will County: Joliet Symphony Orchestra in concert, MJ Live, Los Lonely Boys in Joliet

- Los Lonely Boys (Joliet): Los Lonely Boys will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 24 at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet. Los Lonely Boys is known for their hit single “Heaven,” as well as their signature “Texican rock & roll” sound that blends elements of soul, roots and rock & roll. Ticket start at $38. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
- MJ Live (Joliet): MJ Live, a tribute to the King of Pop Michael Jackson, comes to the Rialto Square Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Jackson impersonator Jalles Franca brings this authentic show directly from Las Vegas. Tickets start at $39. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
- Joliet Symphony Orchestra concert (Joliet): The Joliet Symphony Orchestra will perform the final concert of the season, “Scintillating” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26 at the Sexton Auditorium in the Moser Performing Arts Center. Visit stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Celebrate Trails Day Bike Ride (Frankfort Township): Embark on a bike ride with the Forest Preserve District of Will County from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, beginning at the Hickory Creek Junction preserve. This is a 19-mile ride and a helmet is required. Enjoy non-alcoholic beers and seltzers donated by Celebrate Trails Day sponsor Athletic Brewing. Visit the Will County Forest Preserve District’s website to register.
- Comedian Alex Ortiz (Bolingbrook): Comedian Alex Ortiz will perform at CG’s Comedy Club in Bolingbrook at 8 p.m. Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. There is a two-drink minimum at this 21 and over show. Visit cgscomedyclub.com for more information.
The Scene