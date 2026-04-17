Batavia’s Water Street Studios relaunches Community Gallery

Water Street Studios in Batavia is relaunching their Community Gallery this June. (Photo provided by Water Street Studios )

Water Street Studios in Batavia is relaunching their Community Gallery this June.

The Water Street Studios Community Gallery offers recurring opportunities for area artists to display and sell artwork in a professional setting, according to a news release.

Located on the second floor of Water Street Studios in the heart of the Resident Artist District, the Community Gallery provides a space for artists to gather, exhibit and connect with one another and the community monthly.

With six juried shows annually, the Community Gallery will cover a variety of themes from social issues to nature in the hopes of sparking meaningful conversations.

The first Exhibition Series to launch is “What’s your Story” made up of four two-month long exhibits designed to show different sides of artists. The first show in the series, Identity, will launch in June 2026 for an exhibit running during June and July. The call for art for the first show is now open. Submissions are due at midnight on May 17.

To learn more about the Community Gallery or to submit work, find the full set of details at waterstreetstudios.org/community-gallery.

Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. in Batavia, is open to the public from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday. For more information, visit waterstreetstudios.org.