Iniga Pizzeria brings DeKalb authentic Neapolitan style pizza

Iniga Pizzeria is seen May 5, 2025, in downtown DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Tim Cottingim knows he’s not introducing “pizza” to DeKalb.

But Cottingim, the owner of Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana, said he may be introducing some in the DeKalb region to their first taste of what people from the birthplace of pizza consider to be real pizza.

The centerpiece of Iniga is their imported Acunto Napoli Pizza Oven. This legendary Naples-made oven features the the classic low dome and small oven mouth, typical of Acunto line. These ovens have been built the same way for over 125 years, by hand and with Naples earthenware. This gorgeous exposed oven brings extra authenticity to Iniga's Neapolitan Pizza.

“We know this isn’t really around here,” said Cottingim. “We’re bringing something different to the table.”

In late 2025, Cottingim opened his new restaurant, Iniga Pizzeria, in downtown DeKalb at 206 E. Lincoln Highway.

The restaurant - whose name is an Italian word pronounced “Ee-neega,” roughly translated as “fiery” - opened inside the space at the corner of Lincoln Highway and 2nd Street which was long associated with Eduardo’s Mexican restaurant.

Eduardo’s had operated in that space for nearly four decades, until it closed in 2019.

The space had been unoccupied, until Cottingim brought Iniga to town.

The interior of Iniga Pizzeria in downtown DeKalb. (Photo provided by Iniga Pizzeria)

But Iniga’s story actually began about 45 miles south down Route 23 in the city of Ottawa.

For most of his adult life, Cottingim had worked by trade as a union painter. But Cottingim’s life changed when he was at last introduced to pies prepared in the style of old Napoli, widely considered the birthplace of what we call pizza.

“I tried this style of pizza one day, and said, ‘Why would anyone not want this over the American kind of pizza we have here?’” Cottingim said.

Realizing it was difficult to find such pizza locally, Cottingim decided to bring it here himself.

Cottingim then dedicated himself to learning the ins and outs of preparing the perfect Neapolitan pizza.

He traveled to Los Angeles to complete education and certificate programs taught through VPN Americans, the primary program offered in the U.S. through the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletano (AVPN. Those completing their programs are qualified to prepare authentic Neapolitan style pizza using traditional techniques.

Returning home, Cottingim eventually opened the first Iniga Pizzeria in downtown Ottawa in 2019.

While anyone in north and central Illinois is likely familiar with local varieties of pizza, Neapolitan style pies offer a very different experience.

On the surface, the products are similar, offering a wheat flour crust, topped with tomatoes or sauce, cheese, herbs commonly used in Italian cooking, and meats or other vegetable toppings, ultimately backed in an oven.

However, that’s where the similarities end.

Neapolitan pizza is typically smaller, with a thin, but soft and toothier crust, and instantly recognizable thanks to its high, airy edges. Toppings are also typically simple, with tomatoes or sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and olive oil.

The pizzas are then baked in a high temperature oven, usually fired by wood, but sometimes natural gas.

Neapolitan pizza’s different composition also means they are typically eaten “Italian style,” as well, with a knife and fork, while seated at a table, as a single serving with one pizza per person, not sliced, shared or eaten by hand.

Cottingim said the key to authentic Neapolitan style pizza lies in the ingredients and preparation.

He noted Neapolitan pizza demands only certain high quality ingredients, such as double zero flour, a finely milled, silky flour commonly used in Italy; fresh yeast; imported or certified San Marzano tomatoes; fresh mozzarella cheese; and even the right kind of mixer.

A typical, commercial-grade “planetary” mixer is simply too strong and fast for Neapolitan pizza dough.

Patience, Cottingim said, is key.

“To get that consistency right, you need a slower fork mixer,” Cottingim said. “There’s no substitute.”

Then, the dough must sit for at least 18 hours to proof, “to be ready for making pizza the next day.”

Then, he said, the pizzas are typically baked quickly, in a 750-800 degree oven for about 90 seconds and brought quickly to the table.

After about five years in Ottawa, Cottingim said he was looking to expand the operation to DeKalb.

“With (Northern Illinois University) and a larger, diverse population base, we felt this would be a great fit here,” Cottingim said.

But while his intent had always been to operate two locations, Cottingim said economic realities dictated he needed to commit to the DeKalb location, alone.

So with the lease on his space in Ottawa expiring, Cottingim turned to the task of preparing the former Eduardo’s space for the new home of Iniga Pizzeria.

“It took a while, but we got it right,” he said.

The most imporant part of the renovation involved the installation of a new open hearth wood fired pizza oven, imported from Italy, a key element in making every pizza turn out perfectly.

“We use Neapolitan recipes and stay true to Neapolitan style,” Cottingim said. “Everything about our food is meticulous.”

In addition to the authentic Italian ingredients, like San Marzano tomatoes and premium imported olive oil, Cottingim noted Iniga makes its own mozzarella and sausage fresh, in house.

In addition to pizzas, patrons can also find a range of other Italian-style entrees and antipasti (appetizers), including burrata, salads, meatballs, and pasta dishes.

Cottingim said popular items on the menu include the traditional marinara pizza and Margherita pizza.

But other favorites include the spicy Diavola pizza, which adds soppressata and red chili flakes to the traditional Margherita pie; and the Mais pizza, which includes fresh corn, cream corn, red chili flake, and cilantro, along with mozzarella and parmesan Reggiano.

Non-pizza favorites include the smoked oyster salad, and for dessert, the de-constructed lemon olive oil cake, which includes lemon curd, blackberry coulis, fresh blueberries, toasted coconut and a lemon marscapone frosting.

“Those and a Diavola pizza, that’s what I would go with,” said Cottingim.

Cottingim said the response from the community and others in downtown DeKalb have been outstanding.

He particularly noted Iniga has been welcomed well by their neighbor, Class VI wine bar, which allows patrons to bring in pizzas from Iniga Pizzeria to pair with their wines; and by the nearby Egyptian Theatre.

“It’s been a great partnership,” Cottingim said, noting Iniga Pizzeria has enjoyed significant crossover foot traffic from those attending the theater’s assortment of shows.

Cottingim noted customers can also order pizzas and other food from Iniga Pizzeria to go, including through food delivery service Doordash.

But Cottingim said those looking to truly enjoy Iniga Pizzeria’s pies should take the time to stop in and try it for themselves, fresh at the table.

“It’s the best pizza experience,” he said. “And you’ll really see how it’s different.”