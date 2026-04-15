St. Charles Shop Crawl set for Saturday, April 25-26

Get ready to shop to drop til you drop at the 2026 St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to visit 25 participating local businesses that will be offering great deals, specials and promotions in honor of the event.

The 25 participating shops are: St. Charles Arts Council’s Arts Resource Center (ARC), Becky’s Bouquets, Boutique Baby, Campbell Creations, Circa Vintage Gallery, Curious Fox Gift Shop, The Diamondaire, Dick Pond Athletics, Double Take Consignment, Gait + Main, Ghoulish Mortals, Heinz Brothers Greenhouse Garden Center, Industrial Treasures, Magnolia Soap & Bath Co., Makoma House, MION Artisan Soap, Mr. Marco’s Jewelers, The Pep Line, Play It Again Sports, Rocket Fizz, SG Too Consignment, Swaby’s on the Fifth, Town House Books, Trellis Farm & Garden and trend + relic.

Shoppers will also have the chance to win one of two grand prize giveaways valued at over $300 when they make a purchase at a participating store during the St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl.

To enter, shoppers must scan the QR code that each business will provide following a purchase and submit a picture of the receipt with a visible date. The more you purchase, the more chances you have to win.

“We are so fortunate to have a wonderful retail scene here in St. Charles that continues to grow each and every year,” Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance. “With more participating shops than ever before, we hope that everyone has the opportunity to come out during the weekend, support local, and celebrate these exceptional businesses that call St. Charles home.”

To find more information on the 2026 St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl, including a list of business promotions, visit stcalliance.org/stcshopcrawl.