5 Things to Do: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ in La Salle, live music in Peru, charcuterie class in Streator

- “The Play That Goes Wrong” (La Salle): Stage 212 in downtown La Salle presents the comedy ”The Play That Goes Wrong" April 17-19 and 24-26. Tickets are $17. Visit stage212.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Living, Breathing Things” (Princeton): Festival 56 presents “Living, Breathing Things,” a Creative 360 production, written by Joshua Brewer and directed by Laura Brigham. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday, April 17 and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Visit festival56.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- John Till at Star Union Spirits (Peru): Folk-country musician and slide guitarist John Till will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Star Union Spirits in Peru. Till channels the storytelling of Jim Croce and delivers his songs about life with country blues. No cover to attend. Visit starunionspirits.com for more information.
- “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Oglesby): Illinois Valley Community College presents this musical comedy April 16-19, with shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Weeg Cultural Center. Visit ivcc.edu/theatre for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Charcuterie Class & Coffee (Streator): Blue Eyed Rascal Baking Co. and The Co-Op Charcuterie will host a Charcuterie Class & Coffee event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at Blue Eyed Rascal Baking Co. Tickets are $50 per person and include a specialty drink and all the materials to make a charcuterie board. Visit the event on Facebook for more information.
The Scene