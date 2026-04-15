5 Things to Do in Will County: ‘Shades of Noir,’ World Ballet Company’s ‘Cinderella’ and more

- World Ballet Company’s “Cinderella” (Joliet): The World Ballet Company will perform this magical ballet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16 at Rialto Square Theatre. This Broadway-style production blends humor, romance and exceptional artistry for all ages. Tickets start at $35. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
- “Shades of Noir” (Joliet): Experience mystery and powerful storytelling at WriteOn Joliet’s “Shades of Noir,” a live radio theater–style performance featuring original stories and poems, at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet. Tickets are $5. Visit joliet.gov for more information.
- The Nature Foundation of Will County’s Trivia Night Fundraiser (Joliet): Test your trivia knowledge with a team while raising money for the Forest Preserve District of Will County at 6 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Heroes West Sports Grill in Joliet. The cost is $50 per person, which includes two drinks and dinner. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners. Visit the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website to register.
- Al Spears & The Hurricane Project and Downtown Charlie Brown Concert (Joliet): The Joliet Area Historical Museum presents Al Spears & The Hurricane Project and Downtown Charlie Brown live at 7 p.m. Friday, April 17. The artists will play Chicago and Delta blues, as well as some R&B music. Tickets start at $16. Visit jolietmuseum.org for more information.
- Live comedy with JR Brow (Bolingbrook): Comedian JR Brow will perform at CG’s Comedy Club in Bolingbrook at 8 p.m. Friday, April 17 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Tickets are $23.70. Visit cgscomedyclub.com for more information.
The Scene