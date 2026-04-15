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5 Things to Do in Will County: ‘Shades of Noir,’ World Ballet Company’s ‘Cinderella’ and more

World Ballet Company will present “Cinderella” at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, April 16.

World Ballet Company will present “Cinderella” at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, April 16. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

By 5 Things to Do in Joliet and Will County
  1. World Ballet Company’s “Cinderella” (Joliet): The World Ballet Company will perform this magical ballet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16 at Rialto Square Theatre. This Broadway-style production blends humor, romance and exceptional artistry for all ages. Tickets start at $35. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
  2. “Shades of Noir” (Joliet): Experience mystery and powerful storytelling at WriteOn Joliet’s “Shades of Noir,” a live radio theater–style performance featuring original stories and poems, at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet. Tickets are $5. Visit joliet.gov for more information.
  3. The Nature Foundation of Will County’s Trivia Night Fundraiser (Joliet): Test your trivia knowledge with a team while raising money for the Forest Preserve District of Will County at 6 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Heroes West Sports Grill in Joliet. The cost is $50 per person, which includes two drinks and dinner. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners. Visit the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website to register.
  4. Al Spears & The Hurricane Project and Downtown Charlie Brown Concert (Joliet): The Joliet Area Historical Museum presents Al Spears & The Hurricane Project and Downtown Charlie Brown live at 7 p.m. Friday, April 17. The artists will play Chicago and Delta blues, as well as some R&B music. Tickets start at $16. Visit jolietmuseum.org for more information.
  5. Live comedy with JR Brow (Bolingbrook): Comedian JR Brow will perform at CG’s Comedy Club in Bolingbrook at 8 p.m. Friday, April 17 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Tickets are $23.70. Visit cgscomedyclub.com for more information.
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