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5 Things to Do: Canterbury Concert Series at The Dixon, ‘Frozen The Broadway Musical’ in Sterling and more

Today’s balcony seats at The Dixon: Historic Theatre are from 1922. Note the “DIXON” emblem.

Today’s balcony seats at The Dixon: Historic Theatre are from 1922. Note the “DIXON” emblem. (Photo provided by Tom Wadsworth )

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. Canterbury Concert Series: Orchestra Movie Music Live (Dixon): Music from the Movies brings a full-stage orchestra to The Dixon: Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18. The musicians will perform music from “Jaws,” “E.T. The Extraterrestrial,” “Jurassic Park” and more. Tickets start at $5. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
  2. “Rudy” (Dixon): The Dixon: Historic Theatre will screen the beloved film “Rudy” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17. The movie tells the story of an underdog who is obsessed with joining Notre Dame’s football team, based on real events. Tickets are $2. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
  3. “Frozen – The Broadway Musical" (Sterling): Newman Central Catholic High School presents “Frozen The Broadway Musical” April 17-19 at Centennial Auditorium in Sterling. The performances will include a live pit orchestra. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and kids. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  4. Rendezvous Arts presents Christian Dillingham and Jason Patrick Miller (Dixon): Rendezvous Arts presents award-winning bassist Christian Dillingham and artist Jason Patrick Miller at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at The Next Picture Show in Dixon. Dillingham will perform music with jazz, classical and contemporary influences. Miller is a Chicago-based photographer whose work will be on display. Tickets are $11.20 for adults and $5.49 for kids. Visit nextpictureshow.org for more information.
  5. Sterling Municipal Band Spring Concert (Sterling): The Sterling Municipal Band presents their spring concert, “Americana: Music of American Composers” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, at New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling. This concert is free and open to all ages. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
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