Hot dog! 10 local joints to get a Chicago-style dog with everything

You can’t help but feel happy just looking at Happy Dog in West Chicago. (Rick West)

When it comes to hot dogs in Chicago and the suburbs, everyone has their favorite joint.

That’s the great thing about Chicago-style dogs — so long as shops play by the rules and serve up a Vienna Beef hot dog in a poppy seed bun topped with yellow mustard, sweet pickle relish, chopped white onion, tomato, dill pickle, sport peppers and celery salt — then everything else is in the eye of the beholder.

Some joints look shiny and new, some are inconspicuously hidden in strip malls and many are funky old shacks that you couldn’t picture serving anything but dogs and fries.

In some parts of the country, hot dogs are considered a summertime food. Here, we know better. Summer here is too short and Chicago-style hot dogs are too delicious to limit the time of year we consume them.

That being said, spring and the return of baseball bring hot dogs back to the forefront. So here are 10 places to get a legit, Chicago-style hot dog in the suburbs. This list is by no means inclusive, since there are way too many great little hot dog joints to mention.

Beef Shack at 2015 W. Main St. in St. Charles. (David Petesch)

Beef Shack

Beef Shack, which has seven locations in the Western suburbs (and another coming to North Aurora), may specialize in beef, but they make a legit dog and have awesome fresh cut fries. Also important, hot dogs are only a buck on Tuesdays (limit two). You can find them in Bartlett, Elgin, Huntley, Oswego, St. Charles and Wood Dale.

In 2021 the Dogfather in Bartlett became the 138th inductee nationwide into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame. (Photo provided by Vienna Beef. )

Dogfather

A 2021 inductee into the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame, Dogfather, at 957 Route 59 in Bartlett, serves up the traditional Chicago dog. But for an offer you won’t want to refuse, try the Dogfather, which has the same ingredients but all chopped up together.

Double R Dogs

Though it’s only been around for a couple of years, Double R Dogs at 131 S. State St., Hampshire, is developing a reputation as a favorite for locals and is worth the drive for everyone else.

Flips

A staple for over 60 years, Flips Beef of Glen Ellyn, at 340 Roosevelt Road, has been family owned (though by different families) since 1965 while serving up “massive flavors in every bite.”

Happy Dog

If old-timey charm is part of what makes a hot dog joint appealing to you, then you’re going to like Happy Dog, 140 W. Roosevelt Road in West Chicago, which serves up authentic Chicago-style dogs in a friendly atmosphere. The Weiner’s Circle, this ain’t.

Luke’s of Mundelein has been serving the community since 1999. (Daily Herald file photo. )

Luke’s of Mundelein

A 2024 inductee to the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame, Luke’s of Mundelein, 551 N. Lake St., has been serving the community since 1999 with a motto of “freshness, friendliness and cleanliness.” That’s really all you need in a hot dog joint.

Max’s Dawg House

Yet another Hall of Famer, Max’s Dawg House, 1438 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, still serves up a two hot dog, fries and drink combo for under $10.

Paradise Pup

It’s hard to go to Paradise Pup, 1724 S. River Road, Des Plaines, and not get the Merkt’s cheddar burger, but the hot dogs and this stand that was once featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” will treat you right.

Rand Red Hots

A classic ’50s-style drive-in joint in Des Plaines, Rand Red Hots, 1441 Rand Road, serves up classic dogs and some of the best fresh-cut fries you’ll find.

Superdawg

The original Superdawg opened at the corner Milwaukee, Devon and Nagle in Chicago in 1948. The Wheeling location at 333 S. Milwaukee Ave. has been serving up their dogs with pickled green tomatoes since 2010.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260408/dining/hot-dog-10-local-joints-to-get-a-chicago-style-dog-with-everything/