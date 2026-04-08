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5 Things to Do: Dreamwave Wrestling in La Salle, Mega Hike at Starved Rock and more this weekend

A member of the professional wrestling tag team The New Guys (left) hurtles toward both members of The Hype during Dreamwave Wrestling's "Famous Last Words" event Feb. 8, 2025, at the Knights of Columbus hall in La Salle.

A member of the professional wrestling tag team The New Guys (left) hurtles toward both members of The Hype during Dreamwave Wrestling's "Famous Last Words" event Feb. 8, 2025, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in La Salle. (Kyle Russell for Shaw Media)

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Ottawa Art League Opening Reception (Ottawa): The NCI Artworks will host an opening reception for the new Ottawa Art League exhibit in the historic Westclox building in Peru from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 10. The work of local artists will be on exhibit and available for purchase at the NCI ARTworks Gallery through May. Visit nciartworks.com for more information.
  2. Dreamwave Wrestling—Anniversary XI: “Undeniable” (La Salle): This is the biggest event of the year for this local professional wrestling group. “Undeniable” is at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Kay Cee Club in La Salle. Visit dreamwavewrestling.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. Mega Hike (Oglesby): The Mega Hike at Starved Rock State Park is a day-long hike visiting the many canyons in the park. The hike will leave Starved Rock Lodge at 8:30 a.m. and expected time for lunch is 1 p.m. The expected return time to the Lodge is 4 p.m. The cost is $45 per person. Visit starvedrocklodge.com for more information.
  4. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Oglesby): Illinois Valley Community College presents this musical comedy April 9-19, with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Weeg Cultural Center. Visit ivcc.edu/theatre for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Dueling Pianos with Kate and Justin at The Abbey (Ottawa): Ottawa Center for the Arts presents this evening of fun music at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at The Abbey. Tickets are $20. Visit ottawacenter.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
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