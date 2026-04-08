5 Things to Do: Dreamwave Wrestling in La Salle, Mega Hike at Starved Rock and more this weekend

- Ottawa Art League Opening Reception (Ottawa): The NCI Artworks will host an opening reception for the new Ottawa Art League exhibit in the historic Westclox building in Peru from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 10. The work of local artists will be on exhibit and available for purchase at the NCI ARTworks Gallery through May. Visit nciartworks.com for more information.
- Dreamwave Wrestling—Anniversary XI: “Undeniable” (La Salle): This is the biggest event of the year for this local professional wrestling group. “Undeniable” is at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Kay Cee Club in La Salle. Visit dreamwavewrestling.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Mega Hike (Oglesby): The Mega Hike at Starved Rock State Park is a day-long hike visiting the many canyons in the park. The hike will leave Starved Rock Lodge at 8:30 a.m. and expected time for lunch is 1 p.m. The expected return time to the Lodge is 4 p.m. The cost is $45 per person. Visit starvedrocklodge.com for more information.
- “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Oglesby): Illinois Valley Community College presents this musical comedy April 9-19, with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Weeg Cultural Center. Visit ivcc.edu/theatre for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Dueling Pianos with Kate and Justin at The Abbey (Ottawa): Ottawa Center for the Arts presents this evening of fun music at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at The Abbey. Tickets are $20. Visit ottawacenter.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene