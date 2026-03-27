Shop, dine, unwind this spring and summer in downtown Wheaton

The Innovator Hale Street Tents return for another spectacular summer of outdoor dining, live music and fun. (Axiom Media Group/Axiom Media Group)

Downtown Wheaton is kicking off the spring and summer season with a vibrant lineup of events for the entire community.

From live music and outdoor markets to family activities and dining specials, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the heart of Wheaton.

“Every year our spring events bring us out of winter and into the warmth of summer, and this year’s lineup is no exception! Returning favorites like the Innovator Hale Street Tents and the Kendra Schultz | Baird & Warner Family Fun Tent continue, along with some new events, such as the Spritz Stroll. We are thrilled to welcome everyone to join us in Downtown Wheaton for a fun, festive spring season,” Allison Orr, executive director of the Downtown Wheaton Association, said in a news release.

In addition to this summer’s special events, the Innovator Hale Street Tents return for a sixth year. What started as a pandemic response in 2020, has since become a locally famous outdoor dining scene in Downtown Wheaton. Featuring al fresco dining from unique restaurants and live music in a festive atmosphere May through early October.

Upcoming events include:

Character Trail

Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Follow the map and visit a variety of costumed characters in various stores throughout Downtown Wheaton. Snap a photo, collect autographs and make memories.

Spritz Stroll

Saturday, April 18, 2 - 5 p.m.

$35 per person | VIP: $45 per person

Ages 21+ with a valid ID

Let this refreshing event guide you to relaxation as you sip, shop, then stroll around town and repeat, sampling 10 light spritz cocktails in your favorite restaurants and retailers. Enjoy live music by The Jukebox Heroes while you stroll.

Ticket holders receive 10 4-oz. samples of delicious spritz cocktails, prepared by your favorite downtown businesses. Must be 21 or older to participate.

Event check-in will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the W Tent on Front Street (next to Naperville Running Co.). All attendees must bring their driver’s license or state ID to be age-verified at check-in. Upon check-in, ticket holders will receive a lanyard map/punchcard of tasting locations and what they’re serving, and an “age-verified” wristband. Each punchcard has space for 10 punches, one punch per tasting.

Participating businesses include A Baby Naturally, barcacaochocolat, DoodleBug Workshop, Egg’lectic Café, Gia Mia, Ivy Restaurant, Lori Mesa Antiques & Fine Jewelry, M&Co. Hair Salon, Miroballi Shoes, Neer Beer N/A Beverage Company - Designated Driver Lounge, Tasting deVine, The Cottage, The Protein Spot, Wheaton Drama, and Wildflower Mercantile.

Touch-A-Truck

Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Make way for trucks, construction vehicles, emergency vehicles and more at Touch-A-Truck, 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Get up close, climb, honk and touch these cool vehicles from right behind the wheel at this free, family-friendly event.

Innovator Hale Street Tents

Friday, May 1 – Sunday, Oct. 4

The Innovator Hale Street Tents return for another spectacular summer of outdoor dining, live music and fun. This months-long event has become a community favorite, attracting thousands of diners each year. With live music throughout the summer, the Innovator Hale Street Tents are a Downtown Wheaton destination not to be missed.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series

Friday, May 1 – Sunday, Oct. 4

Enjoy 40 live music events coming this summer. The Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series brings the sounds of summer to the heart of Wheaton May through September. Rotating between outdoor dining destinations, this series gives diners the opportunity to enjoy live music all while trying downtown Wheaton’s al fresco dining options.

Mac Fest

Saturday, May 16, 1 - 5 p.m.

Mac Fest is from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 16 in downtown Wheaton. (Photo provided by Downtown Wheaton Association )

Kick off summer in Downtown Wheaton with everyone’s favorite comfort food: mac ‘n cheese! Enjoy unlimited tastings of different varieties of mac ‘n cheese from your favorite eateries, as well as shopping specials, live music and more throughout town. Which restaurant will win the coveted title of The Big Cheese? Cast your vote for your favorite mac recipe and help crown the 2026 winner.

Movies Under the Stars

Fridays, June 12, July 17 and Aug. 7, 8 - 10 p.m.

The Downtown Wheaton Association and Wheaton Public Library present: “Movies Under the Stars.” Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to the Wheaton Public Library’s West Plaza for these free family-friendly movie showings, featuring “National Treasure” (June 12), “Zootopia 2″ (July 17) and “Lilo & Stitch” (Aug. 7).

For tickets, event updates, and more information, visit VisitDowntownWheaton.org/events or follow the Downtown Wheaton Association on social media @DowntownWheaton.