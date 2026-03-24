William Shatner coming to Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet

Promotional art announces William Shatner's appearance at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Oct. 29. March 24, 2026 (Provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

William Shatner will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Oct. 29, the Joliet theater announced on Tuesday.

Shatner, who gained stardom portraying Capt. James T. Kirk in the original “Star Trek” TV series, will engage in a Q & A session with the audience during his appearance.

He will meet with the audience after a screening of the film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Shatner “will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his sevendecades-long career as an actor, producer, director, writer and – most recently – space-traveler," stated a news release from the Rialto.

The Rialto Square Theatre is located in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner,” the release stated.

Ticket prices start at $43.75.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto box office, located at 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet.

More information is available online at www.rialtosquare.com.