Spring getaways return to The Abbey Resort with lakeside adventures, dining & family fun

As the days grow longer and lakeside views come back to life, The Abbey Resort, located in Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Wisconsin, invites families to celebrate Spring Break at the lake.
With fresh-air adventures, family-friendly activities, seasonal dining and relaxing spa experiences, The Abbey offers the perfect blend of recreation and rejuvenation just 90 minutes from Chicago.
From action-packed days to cozy evenings by the harbor, Spring Break at The Abbey is designed for memory-making at every age.
Seasonal Dining & Upcoming Celebrations
Easter Brunch
Available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5 ($72/adult, $30/children 3-12). The full menu is available here and includes cold hors d’oeuvres, a farm fresh salad station, a kids buffet, traditional sweets & pastries, specialties and live action stations like a carving station, waffle station, omelette and egg station and more.
- Easter activities
- Egg hunts on Harbor Lawn
- Baby animal visits
- Easter Pail deliveries to guest rooms, complete with cookies, activities & sweets
Spring Break Activities for the Whole Family
The Abbey’s Spring Break calendar is filled with engaging indoor and outdoor activities, offering something for everyone—whether guests are looking to explore, play or unwind.
Daily Family Activities & Lakeside Fun
Spring at The Abbey brings a mix of classic favorites and seasonal experiences designed to keep kids entertained and parents relaxed. Families can enjoy:
- Indoor pool time in the Atrium pool complex
- Outdoor lawn games (weather permitting)
- Family movie nights
- Arts & crafts sessions
- Interactive games and activities for kids
- Fireside s’mores and evening gatherings
A few additional noteworthy activities happening during Spring Break include:
- Splashdown Party
- Indoor Pool Splashdown & Activities Poolside
- Splashdown-themed activities like Galaxy Chalk Art, Ice Cream in a Bag, Dance Parties, Blacklight Bingo and more simultaneously in Arcade, Cinema and Solarium Hallway
- Everyday fun like scavenger hunts, board game bonanza, 9-hole disc golf course and more
- Abbey Skyscape
- Celestial goings-on with real time happenings in the Abbey Skyscape
- GLAS - Geneva Lake Astrophysics & STEAM - Facilitated Stargazing
- Abbey Explorer Skyscape Crafts & Activities
- Glen Gerard Magic & Comedy Shows + Strolling Magic Time Frames
- Galactic Mini-Golf and Wii games (March 21-28)
For families looking to get out and explore, Lake Geneva’s scenic shoreline, nearby nature trails and local attractions offer even more opportunities for springtime adventure.
Spring Break Overnight Packages
Make it a true getaway with The Abbey’s Spring Break Overnight Packages, designed to bundle together lakeside accommodations and family-friendly fun. Spring packages include:
Spring Break-Away to the Lake
The ultimate family getaway package featuring:
- Overnight accommodations in spacious lakeside guest rooms
- Access to daily Spring Break resort activities
- Use of the Atrium indoor pool complex
- On-site dining options and family-friendly entertainment
- Easy access to Lake Geneva attractions and shoreline trails
Zipline Adventure Package
Available to book here. Add a dose of adrenaline to your Spring Break with this adventure-forward experience:
- Overnight accommodations at The Abbey Resort
- Zipline tour passes at nearby Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures
- Access to resort amenities, including the indoor pool and recreation areas
- On-site dining and evening family activities
Stay & Play Package
- A flexible, fun-forward option that lets guests customize their stay
- Overnight accommodations
- Resort credit to use toward dining, activities, or spa services
- Access to Spring Break programming and family events
- Full use of resort amenities, including Avani Spa facilities and the Atrium pool
For more information or to book a weekend away, visit theabbeyresort.com.