Spring getaways return to The Abbey Resort with lakeside adventures, dining & family fun

The Abbey Resort, located in Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Wisconsin, invites families to celebrate Spring Break at the lake. (Photo provided by The Abbey Resort )

As the days grow longer and lakeside views come back to life, The Abbey Resort, located in Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Wisconsin, invites families to celebrate Spring Break at the lake.

The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin (Photo provided by The Abbey Resort)

With fresh-air adventures, family-friendly activities, seasonal dining and relaxing spa experiences, The Abbey offers the perfect blend of recreation and rejuvenation just 90 minutes from Chicago.

From action-packed days to cozy evenings by the harbor, Spring Break at The Abbey is designed for memory-making at every age.

Seasonal Dining & Upcoming Celebrations

Easter Brunch

Available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5 ($72/adult, $30/children 3-12). The full menu is available here and includes cold hors d’oeuvres, a farm fresh salad station, a kids buffet, traditional sweets & pastries, specialties and live action stations like a carving station, waffle station, omelette and egg station and more.

Easter activities

Egg hunts on Harbor Lawn



Baby animal visits



Easter Pail deliveries to guest rooms, complete with cookies, activities & sweets

Spring Break Activities for the Whole Family

The Abbey’s Spring Break calendar is filled with engaging indoor and outdoor activities, offering something for everyone—whether guests are looking to explore, play or unwind.

Daily Family Activities & Lakeside Fun

Spring at The Abbey brings a mix of classic favorites and seasonal experiences designed to keep kids entertained and parents relaxed. Families can enjoy:

Indoor pool time in the Atrium pool complex

Outdoor lawn games (weather permitting)

Family movie nights

Arts & crafts sessions

Interactive games and activities for kids

Fireside s’mores and evening gatherings

A few additional noteworthy activities happening during Spring Break include:

Splashdown Party

Indoor Pool Splashdown & Activities Poolside



Splashdown-themed activities like Galaxy Chalk Art, Ice Cream in a Bag, Dance Parties, Blacklight Bingo and more simultaneously in Arcade, Cinema and Solarium Hallway



Everyday fun like scavenger hunts, board game bonanza, 9-hole disc golf course and more

Abbey Skyscape

Celestial goings-on with real time happenings in the Abbey Skyscape



GLAS - Geneva Lake Astrophysics & STEAM - Facilitated Stargazing



Abbey Explorer Skyscape Crafts & Activities

Glen Gerard Magic & Comedy Shows + Strolling Magic Time Frames

Galactic Mini-Golf and Wii games (March 21-28)

For families looking to get out and explore, Lake Geneva’s scenic shoreline, nearby nature trails and local attractions offer even more opportunities for springtime adventure.

Spring Break Overnight Packages

Make it a true getaway with The Abbey’s Spring Break Overnight Packages, designed to bundle together lakeside accommodations and family-friendly fun. Spring packages include:

Spring Break-Away to the Lake

The ultimate family getaway package featuring:

Overnight accommodations in spacious lakeside guest rooms

Access to daily Spring Break resort activities

Use of the Atrium indoor pool complex

On-site dining options and family-friendly entertainment

Easy access to Lake Geneva attractions and shoreline trails

Zipline Adventure Package

Available to book here. Add a dose of adrenaline to your Spring Break with this adventure-forward experience:

Overnight accommodations at The Abbey Resort

Zipline tour passes at nearby Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures

Access to resort amenities, including the indoor pool and recreation areas

On-site dining and evening family activities

Stay & Play Package

A flexible, fun-forward option that lets guests customize their stay

Overnight accommodations

Resort credit to use toward dining, activities, or spa services

Access to Spring Break programming and family events

Full use of resort amenities, including Avani Spa facilities and the Atrium pool

For more information or to book a weekend away, visit theabbeyresort.com.